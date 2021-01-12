Feng shui is all about mindfully balancing the energy and elements within your home so that your space can best support you in all that you do.

According to architect and feng shui expert Anjie Cho, the home is a representation of your body, with your inner and outer environments intrinsically linked and interdependent. When one doesn't keep their home clean, she says, that translates to a sense of negligence, staleness, and stagnation. And one room that's particularly important to pay attention to is your kitchen.

The kitchen, Cho explains, is all about nourishment, which affects how well you show up in the world. And given the stove is where you're likely doing most of your cooking, she says you'll want to give it some extra attention.