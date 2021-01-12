Why The Stovetop Is So Important In Feng Shui & How To Care For It
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Feng shui is all about mindfully balancing the energy and elements within your home so that your space can best support you in all that you do.
According to architect and feng shui expert Anjie Cho, the home is a representation of your body, with your inner and outer environments intrinsically linked and interdependent. When one doesn't keep their home clean, she says, that translates to a sense of negligence, staleness, and stagnation. And one room that's particularly important to pay attention to is your kitchen.
The kitchen, Cho explains, is all about nourishment, which affects how well you show up in the world. And given the stove is where you're likely doing most of your cooking, she says you'll want to give it some extra attention.
Why the stove is so important to keep clean in feng shui.
In feng shui, Cho says, the stovetop deals with fire energy and represents the hearth of the home. It also relates to how well you're nourishing yourself and your family, and even your wealth and resources. "It's related to your career, your health, and your prosperity," she notes, "so it's really important to keep your stove clean and in good repair."
Not only do you want the stovetop to be clean, but all the burners should be functioning as well. And to consistently activate that fire, Cho advises using your stove at least once a day, "to keep your wealth and resources and all your opportunities active."
One easy, mindful habit she recommends is rotating the use of your burners, rather than defaulting to your go-to burner every time. "Try to be mindful and create a little ritual out of selectively choosing a different burner to use," she suggests, "so not only do you activate all the opportunities in the fire you have available, but you can open up your mind to new opportunities and possibilities instead of always defaulting to habitual patterns."
Don't forget about your fridge, either.
Now, before you even get cooking, it's also important to keep a clean and fresh refrigerator, as it's the vessel that stores all that nourishing food. When you're holding onto expired food, for example, Cho notes in feng shui this is a physical representation of negligence of your own health and well-being.
To ensure your fridge has the optimal energy for you and your kitchen, some of the most basic things you can do are, of course, clearing out old and expired foods, opting for glass instead of plastic, and using nontoxic cleaners, Cho tell mbg. She also recommends switching up your usual refrigerator organization, to encourage you to explore what you've got and keep the fridge energetically fresh.
And lastly, Cho likes to put a clear quartz crystal in the fridge after she's cleaned it. "Clear quartz is really a powerful energetic amplifier," she says adding, "you can program it with the intention to purify and enhance all the life energy of the food that you're going to eat."
The bottom line.
The kitchen, and particularly the stove, are energy hotspots in our home that directly relate to how we're taking care of ourselves and our families. When we keep these spaces clean and clear, we can ensure we're getting the most out of the food we prepare every day.
