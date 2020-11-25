Thanksgiving is fast approaching, and for many of us in the U.S., that means a fridge stuffed with more turkey than makes it to the table. Not only is digging through a packed fridge for one thing frustrating, but it's easy to lose leftovers in the mess and subsequently end up wasting food.

Staying on top of a well-organized fridge can prevent all that, so we got in touch with Tracy McCubbin, decluttering expert and author of Making Space, Clutter Free, for her best fridge organization tips in time for the holidays: