5 Ways To Make Your Thanksgiving Meal A Little Less Inflammatory

With Thanksgiving looking a little different this year, many of us have begun to rethink how we're celebrating—while the group you're spending the holiday with may be smaller, the feast you share will still be substantial. Along with these festivities, however, come extra calories sneaking in everywhere, along with a side of guilt and shame.

You don't have to deprive yourself to be healthy, though. You can (and should!) allow yourself indulgences; just be mindful that they are comprised of foods that support your wellness goals. As a functional medicine dietitian, I use a food-as-medicine approach, equally valuing the removal of processed, inflammatory, and hormone- and gut-disturbing foods, as well as the addition of whole therapeutic foods with unique nutritional compounds.

So, this Thanksgiving, let's focus on what we can add to the table rather than take away. Here are my top five ways to boost nutrient density and get the most out of your holiday spread: