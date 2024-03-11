Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

This Fatty Acid Improves Working Memory & Diverse Facets Of Neurocognitive Health*

Morgan Chamberlain
Author:
Morgan Chamberlain
March 11, 2024
Morgan Chamberlain
Former mbg Supplement Editor
By Morgan Chamberlain
Former mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is mindbodygreen's former supplement editor. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Image by Clique Images / Stocksy
March 11, 2024

Though fats as a whole tend to get a bad rap, fatty acids are crucial to numerous physiological processes, brain function just one among them.

In fact, 60% of the human brain is made up of fat1, making it the fattiest organ in the body. And jst like we need to stay hydrated because 60% of our bodies are made up of water, the nervous system needs fat—and DHA is one standout omega-3 fatty acid that works overtime to make sure the brain is getting the support it needs to operate at full capacity.*

What is DHA?

Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) is a polyunsaturated fatty acid (PUFA) and one of the three main types of omega-3s (along with EPA and ALA). While omega-3s are tied to a number of health benefits, DHA plays a special role in cognitive health and function.* 

Brain health benefits of DHA

When we say this fatty acid seriously benefits the brain, we aren't kidding: Primarily located in neuronal membranes of the brain's gray matter (the area that processes information), DHA is the main PUFA in the brain and is involved in everything from working memory and planning to protecting neurons from oxidative stress.*

Furthermore, DHA strengthens general neuroprotection (i.e., maintaining the structure and function of neurons) and supports the brain's inflammatory and immune responses—in other words, it's a multitasking superstar at helping the nervous system operate well.* 

How DHA supports cognitive performance throughout the lifespan

In addition to its diverse layers of brain health support, DHA has some especially important jobs throughout the entire lifespan.* (We're talking from womb to golden years, here!) All stages of life require DHA to support brain growth, development, and function—which is why scientists recommend all healthy individuals include DHA in their diets2 (and/or through supplementation) for optimal neurocognitive health and function at every age.*

Here are some of the clinically researched, age-specific benefits associated with adequate levels of DHA intake:

The takeaway

When it comes to our brains, DHA is vital throughout the lifespan. It's important to get adequate amounts of EPA and DHA daily (the minimum is 250 to 500 milligrams per day) to ensure you're giving your brain all the fatty acids it needs to operate at full capacity—now and down the line.*

DHA is primarily found in fish, so consider introducing two servings or more of oily fish a week (per the Dietary Guidelines for Americans) to meet baseline omega-3 fatty acid needs. As nutrition scientist Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, explains, however, "To reap the full-on benefits of marine omega-3s for brain, heart, and whole-body health, science indicates a higher dose (1 gram plus) of EPA plus DHA each day is where it's at. That's like eating 7 servings of oily fish a week, mind you."*

For these higher omega-3 levels, consider leveraging a premium-quality, sustainably sourced, health-expert-approved fish oil supplement with third-party verified traceability like mbg's omega-3 potency+. This daily essential delivers a potent 1.5 grams of EPA plus DHA (that's the omega-3 equivalent of one serving of fish per day!) so that meeting your omega-3 needs isn't another fish for you to fry.†

† 1 serving (2 gelcaps) of omega-3 potency+ delivers 1,500 mg (1.5 g) of EPA + DHA. That's equivalent to the omega-3s (EPA + DHA) provided in 1 serving of oily fish (anchovies). 
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Is It Safe To Fast On Your Period? What An MD Wants Women To Know
Women's Health

Is It Safe To Fast On Your Period? What An MD Wants Women To Know

Kim Foster, MD

I Asked 5 People With Superbly High Sleep Scores What They Do Before Bed
Integrative Health

I Asked 5 People With Superbly High Sleep Scores What They Do Before Bed

Hannah Frye

I'm A Harvard-Trained MD: This Is The Biggest Disease Trigger No One Talks About
Integrative Health

I'm A Harvard-Trained MD: This Is The Biggest Disease Trigger No One Talks About

Jason Wachob

Is This Antioxidant The Secret To Preserving Your Collagen Layer?
Integrative Health

Is This Antioxidant The Secret To Preserving Your Collagen Layer?

Alexandra Engler

I Tried A 2-Day Regimen To Clear 'Zombie Cells' From My Body
Integrative Health

I Tried A 2-Day Regimen To Clear 'Zombie Cells' From My Body

Carleigh Ferrante

This 4-Minute Practice Improved My HRV By 11 Points Overnight
Integrative Health

This 4-Minute Practice Improved My HRV By 11 Points Overnight

Carleigh Ferrante

Should You Be Adding Supplements With 50+ Trace Minerals To Your Water?
Integrative Health

Should You Be Adding Supplements With 50+ Trace Minerals To Your Water?

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Stop Fixating On Your Anxiety With These Practices (They Take Less Than 5 Mins)
Mental Health

Stop Fixating On Your Anxiety With These Practices (They Take Less Than 5 Mins)

Kirren Schnack, PsychD

I Used The New Smart Ring Designed For Women For 1 Month: My Honest Review
Women's Health

I Used The New Smart Ring Designed For Women For 1 Month: My Honest Review

Emma Loewe

Is It Safe To Fast On Your Period? What An MD Wants Women To Know
Women's Health

Is It Safe To Fast On Your Period? What An MD Wants Women To Know

Kim Foster, MD

I Asked 5 People With Superbly High Sleep Scores What They Do Before Bed
Integrative Health

I Asked 5 People With Superbly High Sleep Scores What They Do Before Bed

Hannah Frye

I'm A Harvard-Trained MD: This Is The Biggest Disease Trigger No One Talks About
Integrative Health

I'm A Harvard-Trained MD: This Is The Biggest Disease Trigger No One Talks About

Jason Wachob

Is This Antioxidant The Secret To Preserving Your Collagen Layer?
Integrative Health

Is This Antioxidant The Secret To Preserving Your Collagen Layer?

Alexandra Engler

I Tried A 2-Day Regimen To Clear 'Zombie Cells' From My Body
Integrative Health

I Tried A 2-Day Regimen To Clear 'Zombie Cells' From My Body

Carleigh Ferrante

This 4-Minute Practice Improved My HRV By 11 Points Overnight
Integrative Health

This 4-Minute Practice Improved My HRV By 11 Points Overnight

Carleigh Ferrante

Should You Be Adding Supplements With 50+ Trace Minerals To Your Water?
Integrative Health

Should You Be Adding Supplements With 50+ Trace Minerals To Your Water?

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Stop Fixating On Your Anxiety With These Practices (They Take Less Than 5 Mins)
Mental Health

Stop Fixating On Your Anxiety With These Practices (They Take Less Than 5 Mins)

Kirren Schnack, PsychD

I Used The New Smart Ring Designed For Women For 1 Month: My Honest Review
Women's Health

I Used The New Smart Ring Designed For Women For 1 Month: My Honest Review

Emma Loewe

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.