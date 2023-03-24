For decades, diet culture has told us that carbs are bad. For the record, this is not at all true—carbohydrates are the body’s main source of fuel (glucose) and critical for optimizing function throughout the central nervous, digestive, cardiovascular systems (and more).

One healthy carb, in particular—fiber—is extremely underconsumed by the U.S. population. In fact, a whopping 95% of Americans1 aren’t getting enough of this critical nutrient on a daily basis! Fiber provides myriad health benefits (like promoting regularity, digestion support, and healthy cardiovascular function, to name a few), but we’re going to focus on a lesser-known cognitive benefit today: reduced dementia risk.