Here's How Taking Omega-3s Can Support Your Mental Performance

We all have goals and dreams on the horizon. But to get from here to there, we need our brain at the top of its game. Mental performance isn't something we should leave up to some ratio of fate and caffeination—it's something we can take into our own hands. Not only does that mean choosing the right foods, but it's also choosing the right supplements. With plenty of research to show for it, omega-3s are a simple way to show up for our brain so it keeps showing up for us.