Here's How Taking Omega-3s Can Support Your Mental Performance

Living in a modern world means being “on” pretty much around the clock. From physical goals, to demanding work deadlines, to connecting with loved ones, we need our mind alert and aware at the snap of a finger. We expect our brain to stay on-call… But how are we showing up for our brain?

Just like physical performance starts with a fitness routine, mental performance requires a brain health routine that helps our mind stay “in shape.” Central to any brain health routine are nutrients and supplements that support our mind's most essential functions—like omega-3s. Consistently shown to provide clinical support for cognitive health, omega-3s are like the MVP of mental performance.* And just by adding a little Ultimate Omega to your day—you can get more of them.