Here’s How Taking Omega-3s Can Support Your Mental Performance
Living in a modern world means being “on” pretty much around the clock. From physical goals, to demanding work deadlines, to connecting with loved ones, we need our mind alert and aware at the snap of a finger. We expect our brain to stay on-call… But how are we showing up for our brain?
Just like physical performance starts with a fitness routine, mental performance requires a brain health routine that helps our mind stay “in shape.” Central to any brain health routine are nutrients and supplements that support our mind's most essential functions—like omega-3s. Consistently shown to provide clinical support for cognitive health, omega-3s are like the MVP of mental performance.* And just by adding a little Ultimate Omega to your day—you can get more of them.
Why are omega-3s so important?
Think of omega-3s1 as the healthy fatty acids that surround cells throughout your body. There are three main types—ALA, DHA, and EPA—and something that makes these critical fats unique is that our body can’t make them on its own (or at least, not efficiently). That’s why getting enough omega-3s comes down to what you eat, and/or how you supplement.
While DHA and EPA are found in limited foods like fatty fish and ALA is found in nuts and seeds, the support of an omega-3 supplement makes it far easier to consume enough. The Nordic Naturals Ultimate Omega supplement, for example, provides 1100 mg of omega-3s EPA and DHA per serving. With benefits from head-to-toe—it’s wise to stay on top of these powerhouse nutrients, especially when it comes to brain health.*
How omega-3s can impact mental performance.
About 50-60% of our brain’s weight is composed of lipids2. Of those fats, approximately 35% are omega-3s, mostly DHA. So it’s no wonder why these fatty acids are so connected to mental performance. According to research, omega-3s support cognition, blood flow in the brain, and the overall health of our neurons2.* More specifically, DHA is known to promote memory and learning2, while EPA supports cognitive functioning2.* Studies even suggest that DHA and EPA have the potential to support mood3, alongside overall cognitive well-being2.*
Throughout all stages and phases of life, omega-3s are the brain food that supports the wide scope of our mental performance.* And yet, as important as they are, more than 80% of Americans4 aren’t getting the recommended amount.
One easy way to get more high-quality omega-3s.
To get enough DHA and EPA fatty acids, the American Heart Association5 recommends eating at least two servings of fatty fish per week (in fact, that’s a baseline starting point). Realistically, it’s tricky to heed this advice through dietary means alone, which is why many take advantage of a high-quality supplement. Nordic Naturals’ Ultimate Omega makes it easy to stay on top of your omega-3s, and thus, mental performance.* Made exclusively from 100% wild-caught sardines and anchovies, this supplement provides over 1 gram of omega-3s per serving. That’s a lot in the fish oil world. And with Nordic Naturals known for their high-quality standards, it’s—you guessed it—a no-brainer.
The bottom line.
We all have goals and dreams on the horizon. But to get from here to there, we need our brain at the top of its game. Mental performance isn’t something we should leave up to some ratio of fate and caffeination—it’s something we can take into our own hands. Not only does that mean choosing the right foods, it’s choosing the right supplements. With plenty of research to show for it, omega-3s are a simple way to show up for our brain, so it keeps showing up for us.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Devon Barrow is a Branded Content Editor at mindbodygreen. She received her degree from the University of Colorado. When she's away from her desk, Devon is teaching yoga, writing poetry, meditating, and traveling the world. She's based in Boulder, Colorado.
Devon's first book, Earth Women, is coming soon. To learn more, join the mailing list, and receive updates, head to www.devonbarrowwriting.com.