The human body carries over 100 trillion bacteria in the gut. These bacteria work synergistically with the body's systems and contribute to the synthesis of vitamins and neurotransmitters (brain chemicals) and also help with food digestion. The gut also hosts harmful bacteria but in a smaller amounts. These opportunistic species thrive on sugars, which can lead to an overgrowth and create an imbalance in the microbiome.

The connection between the brain and gut is bidirectional, which means if one consumes a highly processed meal that is loaded with simple sugars, the brain will suffer from a lack of neurotransmitters and vital nutrients. Research has shown that an imbalance in the gut microbiome can lead to changes in mood, negatively affect learning and memory function, and may also cause inflammation in the brain. So basically, food choice and a clean diet are tremendous for brain health.