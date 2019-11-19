7 Gut-Cleansing Foods To Add To Your Diet

Probiotic foods are fermented foods that contain beneficial bacteria. They tend to have a slightly (or intense) sour taste and are also known for helping to curb cravings! Try sauerkraut, kimchi, natural yogurt and kefir! These foods help populate the gut with more good bacteria, giving our gut a stronger fighting power and ability to function well. It's also a good idea to take a probiotic supplement. Switch up the brand (and strains of bacteria) from time to time to give your body a variety of bacteria.

