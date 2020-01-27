mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Recipes

This Superfood Breakfast Bowl Is Fuel For A Busy Morning

Matt Dustin, CSCS
Contributing writer By Matt Dustin, CSCS
Contributing writer
Matt Dustin, CSCS, is a personal trainer, author, and online fitness coach based out of San Diego, California. In addition to earning his bachelor’s degree in exercise science, Matt is a certified strength and conditioning specialist, and a precision nutrition coach.
Delicious overnight oatmeal made with oats, banana, chia seeds and rice milk

Image by Nataša Mandić / Stocksy

January 27, 2020 — 11:05 AM

This high-carb recipe is loaded with micronutrients. This is the perfect fuel-up meal for high-activity days, as the carbohydrates and fiber will keep you full while providing electrolytes to keep you hydrated and energized during physical activity. Plus, it's flavorful, easy to make, and so delicious!

Superfood Breakfast Bowl

Serves 2

Article continues below

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup unsweetened plain almond milk
  • ½ teaspoon cinnamon
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
  • ¼ cup uncooked quinoa
  • 1 medium banana, sliced
  • 6 strawberries, sliced
  • ½ cup blueberries
  • 2 teaspoons hemp seeds

Method:

  1. In a small saucepan, bring almond milk, cinnamon, and vanilla to a boil.
  2. Stir in quinoa, reduce to a simmer, and cook 20 minutes or until desired consistency is reached.
  3. Top with banana, berries, and hemp seeds. Enjoy warm.

Excerpted from Macronutrient Basics by Matt Dustin. Copyright © 2020 by Simon & Schuster Inc. Used with permission of the publisher, Adams Media, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. All rights reserved.

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Matt Dustin, CSCS
Matt Dustin, CSCS Contributing writer
Matt Dustin, CSCS, is a personal trainer, author, and online fitness coach based out of San Diego, California. In addition to earning his bachelor’s degree in exercise science, Matt is...

More On This Topic

Recipes

A Pastry Chef Teaches Us How To Make Homemade Gluten-Free Guava Coconut Bars

Agatha Kulaga
A Pastry Chef Teaches Us How To Make Homemade Gluten-Free Guava Coconut Bars
Functional Food

Want Glowing Skin? Here Are 7 Collagen Powder Recipes That'll Do The Trick

Isabel Smith, R.D., CDN
Want Glowing Skin? Here Are 7 Collagen Powder Recipes That'll Do The Trick
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Recipes

Ever Tried Savory Oatmeal? You Gotta Try This Mushroom & Spinach Version

Cara Carin Cifelli
Ever Tried Savory Oatmeal? You Gotta Try This Mushroom & Spinach Version
Healthy Weight

Research Says These 3 Things Are Needed To Maintain Weight Loss

Sarah Regan
Research Says These 3 Things Are Needed To Maintain Weight Loss
Home

Turmeric Stains Are The Worst — Here Are 3 Tips To Salvage Your Stuff

Suzy Scherr
Turmeric Stains Are The Worst — Here Are 3 Tips To Salvage Your Stuff
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Mental Health

A Neuroscientist Gets To The Bottom Of The Nature vs. Nurture Debate

Stanislas Dehaene, Ph.D.
A Neuroscientist Gets To The Bottom Of The Nature vs. Nurture Debate
Integrative Health

Our Eyes Need Stretching Too: Here Are 3 Exercises You Can Do At Your Desk

Bob Doto, LMT
Our Eyes Need Stretching Too: Here Are 3 Exercises You Can Do At Your Desk
Spirituality

Astro Alert: Monday Could Be One Of The Most Romantic Days Of The Year

The AstroTwins
Astro Alert: Monday Could Be One Of The Most Romantic Days Of The Year
Recipes

This Cucumber Matcha Soup Is Surprisingly Filling & Full Of Fiber

Annie Bell
This Cucumber Matcha Soup Is Surprisingly Filling & Full Of Fiber
Beauty

16 Natural Ways To Support Skin Elasticity — Younger Skin Right This Way

Jessica Ourisman
16 Natural Ways To Support Skin Elasticity — Younger Skin Right This Way
Functional Food

What Is Quinoa? Everything You Need To Know About This Super Seed

Isabel Smith, R.D., CDN
What Is Quinoa? Everything You Need To Know About This Super Seed
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/this-superfood-breakfast-bowl-is-fuel-for-busy-morning

Your article and new folder have been saved!