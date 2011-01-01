Contributing writer

Matt Dustin, CSCS, is a personal trainer, author, and online fitness coach based out of San Diego, California. In addition to earning his bachelor’s degree in exercise science, Matt is a certified strength and conditioning specialist, and a precision nutrition coach. He’s been training clients since 2011, and has worked with high-level athletes, models, actors, CEOs, and everyone in between. Matt is the author of The Everything Guide to the Carb Cycling Diet, The Everything Guide to Macronutrients, and Macronutrient Basics, and he’s been featured on AskMen, T-Nation, Bodybuilding.com, Sports Illustrated, Muscle & Strength, and many other publications.