This Superfood Breakfast Bowl Is Fuel For A Busy Morning
This high-carb recipe is loaded with micronutrients. This is the perfect fuel-up meal for high-activity days, as the carbohydrates and fiber will keep you full while providing electrolytes to keep you hydrated and energized during physical activity. Plus, it's flavorful, easy to make, and so delicious!
Superfood Breakfast Bowl
Serves 2
Ingredients:
- ½ cup unsweetened plain almond milk
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- ¼ cup uncooked quinoa
- 1 medium banana, sliced
- 6 strawberries, sliced
- ½ cup blueberries
- 2 teaspoons hemp seeds
Method:
- In a small saucepan, bring almond milk, cinnamon, and vanilla to a boil.
- Stir in quinoa, reduce to a simmer, and cook 20 minutes or until desired consistency is reached.
- Top with banana, berries, and hemp seeds. Enjoy warm.
Excerpted from Macronutrient Basics by Matt Dustin. Copyright © 2020 by Simon & Schuster Inc. Used with permission of the publisher, Adams Media, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. All rights reserved.
