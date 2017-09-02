One cup of cooked mustard greens has more than nine times the daily value of vitamin K and is an excellent source of vitamins A, C, and E. Remember, vitamin K is essential for blood clotting purposes and supports bone health by facilitating the transport of calcium. Mustard greens are also packed with minerals like copper, manganese, and calcium. While these guys have a strong antioxidant capacity, they may also have digestive benefits as they contain compounds that support the cells lining the stomach and gastrointestinal tract.

Mustard greens are especially delicious when sauteed. Consider a saute with apple cider vinegar and sweet onions.