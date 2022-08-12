This Specific Type Of Exercise Was Just Linked To Better Bone Health For Vegans

There are many health benefits to a vegan diet: It’s heavily reliant on plants, helping you to reach your veggie intake goals each day, not to mention nutrient density as well (hello, vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients, etc.). However, the reality is that those who follow a vegan diet are missing out on dairy—one of the most significant sources of protein, calcium, and vitamin D. What's more, science has shown that vegans are more likely to struggle with bone density issues and weakness.

With this, the observational study of European women and men followed 43 healthy vegans and 45 healthy omnivores, evaluating their nutrition intake, bone makeup, and physical activity. Given a 3D assessment of bone composition and structure (called pQCT), serum markers of bone turnover, their diet, and training style, the results revealed that in people who followed a vegan diet, those who were not engaging in resistance training reported a diminished bone makeup.

However, in both omnivores and plant-based eaters who resistance trained, their bone structure was remarkably similar. While the study does not prove this, it does suggest that resistance training may help cancel out some of the challenges of vegan eating on your bones. Therefore this form of exercise may be most effective in plant-based eaters looking to support bone density, strength, and longevity.

Bones are supported not just by general exercise or diet, but it appears that specifically a resistance exercise plan can be important to a vegan lifestyle for bone architecture, strength, and longevity.