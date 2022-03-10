This Workout Is Even Better For Sleep Than Cardio, Research Finds

For this study, researchers wanted to know how different types of exercise affect sleep, so they designed one of the largest and longest-running sleep-exercise trials to date.

Just under 400 adults participated, and agreed to follow different types of training plans: Some did resistance exercises (weightlifting machines), some did aerobic exercises (treadmills, bikes, or ellipticals), and some did a combination of both. The groups were supervised for 60 minutes, three times a week, doing the workouts. There was also a control group with no supervised exercise plan.

During the yearlong study, participants' sleep metrics were also tracked. They self-reported on factors like sleep quality, sleep duration, how long it took them to fall asleep, and how much they were disturbed throughout the night.