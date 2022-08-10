Jarlsberg Cheese Offers Significant Bone & Heart Health Benefits Thanks To Vitamin K2, Says Study
Cheese lovers, unite! If you’ve been hoping for a reason to feed (pun intended) your cheese obsession, a new study just revealed that your favorite dairy product may offer some significant benefits to your bone health. Now, this isn’t every type of cheese, but Jarlsberg in particular, especially due to the presence of vitamin K2. Additionally, this Scandinavian cheese may also benefit your cardiometabolic health, too. Here’s what that means for you.
What the study found.
In new research published in BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health, the Norwegian researchers discovered that daily consumption of Jarlsberg cheese (a Norwegian cheese variety known to contain vitamin K2 in its menaquinone-7, MK-7, form) has the capacity to positively support key bone biomarkers beneficial for bone density in the long run.
During the study which was set up in a crossover design, 66 healthy female participants were included, with one group consuming around 2 ounces (57 grams) of Jarlsberg cheese daily for six weeks, and the others consuming Camembert cheese. For context, one serving of cheese is about 1.5 ounces, so this amount of Jarlsberg consumption was normal (not crazy high). After the first six weeks, the participants switched and tested the other cheese. This is relevant comparator since Camembert is not a good source of vitamin K2.
After a six week period, researchers found that women consuming Jarlsberg cheese daily experienced a significant increase in vitamin K2 and key bone biomarkers related to bone building (i.e., mineralization and growth), while total and LDL cholesterol, as well as glycated hemoglobin (aka HbA1c) decreased. Meanwhile, these same markers remained unchanged or slightly decreased (i.e., bone biomarkers) in those who consumed Camembert cheese.
TL;DR: Jarlsberg cheese is a (delicious) functional food that, when regularly consumed, might have a positive impact on bone density and longevity, as well as benefit heart health as well. And it's all thanks to vitamin K2.
Other ways to get vitamin K2?
ultimate multivitamin+
Next gen multi formula that supports longevity*
If you’re not a big Jarlsberg cheese person or dairy generally doesn't sit well with you (or even if you love dairy foods), there are also other ways to get your daily vitamin K2 and support bone and cardiometabolic health. Take, for instance, mbg’s ultimate multivitamin+.
While most multi’s don’t feature vitamin K2 (much less the bioavailable MK-7 form), our supplement is formulated with this uniquely important bone- and heart-supporting vitamin alongside 13 other essential vitamins, 13 minerals, and 6 longevity botanical bioactives, making it a truly comprehensive multivitamin with whole-body health and your future in mind.*
The takeaway.
Whatever you can do to keep your bones and heart healthy and strong will benefit your body in the long run, and now, that also includes eating cheese. So the next time you're pulling together a cheese board, it may be worth adding Jarlsberg into the mix, thanks to that bone- and heart-loving vitamin K2.
