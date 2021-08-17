A study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that diets rich in vitamin K may be linked to better heart health. The researchers analyzed more than 50,000 participants over the course of 23 years to determine how vitamin K consumption impacted their cardiovascular health trajectory. They found those who consumed the highest amount of vitamin K1 and K2 were 21% and 14% more likely to have better cardiovascular outcomes, respectively.

Vitamin K is an essential fat-soluble vitamin that supports normal blood clotting and bone health. "Current dietary guidelines for the consumption of vitamin K are generally only based on the amount of vitamin K1 a person should consume to ensure that their blood can coagulate," senior study author Nicola Bondonno, Ph.D., said in a news release. "However, there is growing evidence that intakes of vitamin K above the current guidelines can afford further protection...”

She added: "Although more research is needed to fully understand the process, we believe that vitamin K works by protecting against the calcium build-up in the major arteries of the body leading to vascular calcification."