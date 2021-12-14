 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

News
Eating More Veggies Improves Key Bone Health Biomarker, Recent Study Reveals
|
Expert Reviewed Eating More Veggies Improves Key Bone Health Biomarker, Recent Study Reveals

Eating More Veggies Improves Key Bone Health Biomarker, Recent Study Reveals

Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor By Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
mbg Director of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Director of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
Eating More Of This Supports Healthy Bones Throughout Life, Study Says

Image by Cameron Whitman / Stocksy

December 14, 2021 — 10:01 AM

Move over, dairy—there’s a new food group in town! While milk has held a long-time tenure as the skeleton’s biggest dietary supporter, some new science demonstrates dairy is not the only bone-centric food group to pay attention to. A recent clinical trial published in the Journal of Nutrition reveals that consuming the recommended amounts of vegetables may improve bone health and support bone-related health outcomes. This is great news for those of us who love loading our plates with colorful veggies! 

Exploring vegetables & bone health in the U.S.

Lifestyle strategies that support healthy bones (density and strength) throughout life are of paramount importance. As mbg's director of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN explains: "A nutrient-dense diet has to be at the top of a bone-loving strategy list, and vegetables represent a significant contributor to nutrient density in a well-balanced diet."

Ferira goes onto to say that, "Given the (astounding) fact that 90% of U.S. adults fail to consume recommended amounts of fruits and vegetables on the daily, the opportunity to improve our veggie intake is ripe."

In previous research, dietary patterns and their nutritional components (including veggie intake) have been clearly linked to bone health. This correlation prompted scientists to research whether increased consumption of vegetables, particularly the amount recommended by The Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGA), could positively impact bone health. 

Advertisement

Details of the study.

The 8-week clinical trial included individuals with BMIs in the overweight and obese range that consumed one serving of vegetables or less per day. The vegetable intervention (VI) group was provided an amount of vegetables to consume each week that was appropriate to their unique DGA recommendations (i.e., based on overall daily calorie needs) while the control group maintained their regular diet.

In practice, this involved the intervention group receiving about 270 grams of extra vegetables (approximately three and a half servings) on average, which were fresh or frozen and prepackaged. Veggie options spanned five distinct subgroups, including dark greens, red and orange, starchy, beans and peas, and other (e.g., cucumbers, celery, and cabbage).

Each group came in regularly to complete detailed food recall questionnaires and test carotenoid intake in order to monitor fruit and vegetable consumption. Additionally, urine samples were taken at the baseline and end of the study to analyze bone health biomarkers and metabolism.

The final results.

The concluding data revealed that the VI group had higher carotenoid intake and lower dietary potential renal acid load (PRAL) than the control group at the end of the study. PRAL is the capacity of acid or base production in any food—foods rich in protein (e.g., meat, cheese, and eggs) produce more acid, while fruits and vegetables increase alkalis (i.e., are more alkaline, or pH basic).

Another urinary marker of acid load (urine titratable acid) was also significant lower (by 24%) in the veggie group. "Although the impact of pH on bone is still debated in the scientific literature, some evidence points to a more alkaline environment as being bone friendly," Ferira shares.

Interestingly, the vegetable group in this study also experienced a 19% reduction in serum C-terminal telopeptide of type I collagen (CTX), a marker of bone resorption (i.e., turnover). "This positive bone effect from increasing vegetable intake is exciting to see," says Ferira.

She goes onto to say that, "While bone turnover occurs throughout life for all of us, it's striking the balance between bone loss and growth that matters most for bone health across life. Veggies are part of that balancing act."

Advertisement

How carotenoids support bone health.

While it's not surprising that eating more vegetables would result in improved carotenoid status in the body, what do those phytonutrients have to do with your bones, you might ask?

While carotenoids might be famous for supporting eye health and giving fruits and vegetables such as papayas, pumpkins, carrots, and sweet potatoes their bright orange color, it turns out they have even more to offer us nutritionally and functionally when it comes to our bones.*

ultimate multivitamin+

ultimate multivitamin+

Supports immune, brain, heart, bone, muscle, beauty, eye, & whole-body health*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(12)
ultimate multivitamin+

These bioactive plant components (e.g., beta-carotene, lutein, zeaxanthin, and lycopene) are a group of antioxidant phytochemicals that support your immune system and help provide antioxidant defense, which in turn protects bone tissue.* In fact, a previous study found that a diet with a high intake of carotenoid-rich fruits and veggies can increase bone formation.

Advertisement

The takeaway.

In addition to enhancing your immune system and providing essential nutrients, veggies may be a powerful tool to care for your bones. Adding carotenoid-rich foods to your diet can support your bone health throughout your life—think of it as an insurance policy for your skeletal system! 

Along with eating your daily recommended serving of vegetables, adding a quality multivitamin to your daily routine can be helpful. mindbodygreen's ultimate multivitamin+ formula provides potent sources of essential vitamins, minerals, plus an array of carotenoids and more to support whole-body health, including the bones.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
ultimate multivitamin+

ultimate multivitamin+

ultimate multivitamin+

Supports immune, brain, heart, bone, muscle, beauty, eye, & whole-body health*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(12)
ultimate multivitamin+
Morgan Chamberlain
Morgan Chamberlain mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition....

More On This Topic

Recipes

This Might Be The Most Flavorful Way To Cook Eggs We've Ever Seen

Eliza Sullivan
This Might Be The Most Flavorful Way To Cook Eggs We've Ever Seen
Recipes

This Easy, 5-Ingredient Breakfast Is Packed With Nutrients To Elevate Your Day

Eliza Sullivan
This Easy, 5-Ingredient Breakfast Is Packed With Nutrients To Elevate Your Day
Beauty

3 Red Flags In A Collagen Supplement You Shouldn't Ignore

Jamie Schneider
3 Red Flags In A Collagen Supplement You Shouldn't Ignore
Beauty

I'm A Skin Care Expert & I Want You To Pay Attention To Your Posture

Alexandra Engler
I'm A Skin Care Expert & I Want You To Pay Attention To Your Posture
Mental Health

Uh, You Might Be Reading Wrong — Make Sure To Avoid This Common Mistake

Olivia Giacomo
Uh, You Might Be Reading Wrong — Make Sure To Avoid This Common Mistake
Love

How Exactly To Respond When A Toxic Person Tries To Guilt Trip You

Sarah Regan
How Exactly To Respond When A Toxic Person Tries To Guilt Trip You
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

I Tested Versions Of This Body Lotion For 2 Years—This Formula Is A Must-Have

Alexandra Engler
I Tested Versions Of This Body Lotion For 2 Years—This Formula Is A Must-Have
Home

3 Houseplants That Hate Winter (And How To Get Them Through The Season)

Emma Loewe
3 Houseplants That Hate Winter (And How To Get Them Through The Season)
Healthy Weight

Study Finds One Food That Can Curb Snack Cravings & Support A Healthy Weight

Sarah Regan
Study Finds One Food That Can Curb Snack Cravings & Support A Healthy Weight
Spirituality

The Ancient Healing Technique That Can Strengthen Your Intuition

Angelica Neri, ERYT-500
The Ancient Healing Technique That Can Strengthen Your Intuition
Beauty

I'm A Holistic Derm: This Is My Go-To Smoothie To Help Restore Collagen

Jamie Schneider
I'm A Holistic Derm: This Is My Go-To Smoothie To Help Restore Collagen
Routines

Make Your Leg Day Workout Way More Fun With This 8-Minute Routine

Rachel Warren & Caitlin Riley
Make Your Leg Day Workout Way More Fun With This 8-Minute Routine
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/eating-more-veggies-improves-bone-health-recent-study-reveals
ultimate multivitamin+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
ultimate multivitamin+

Your article and new folder have been saved!