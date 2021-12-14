Eating More Of This Supports Healthy Bones Throughout Life, Study Says

Lifestyle strategies that support healthy bones (density and strength) throughout life are of paramount importance. As mbg's director of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN explains: "A nutrient-dense diet has to be at the top of a bone-loving strategy list, and vegetables represent a significant contributor to nutrient density in a well-balanced diet."

Ferira goes onto to say that, "Given the (astounding) fact that 90% of U.S. adults fail to consume recommended amounts of fruits and vegetables on the daily, the opportunity to improve our veggie intake is ripe."

In previous research, dietary patterns and their nutritional components (including veggie intake) have been clearly linked to bone health. This correlation prompted scientists to research whether increased consumption of vegetables, particularly the amount recommended by The Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGA), could positively impact bone health.