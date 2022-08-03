 Skip to content

The Easiest Hack Our Executive Editor Uses To Sneak In More Veggies

The Easiest Hack Our Executive Editor Uses To Sneak In More Veggies

Hannah Margaret Allen
mbg Executive Editor By Hannah Margaret Allen
mbg Executive Editor
Hannah Margaret Allen is the Executive Editor at mindbodygreen. Previously she worked at Inverse, Men's Journal, and Condé Nast.
Brussel Sprouts with Bacon

Image by Cameron Whitman / Stocksy

August 3, 2022

I love vegetables, but no matter how much spinach I stuff into a pasta dish, which is a lot, there is always room for more in my diet. USDA guidelines recommend that the average person consume between 2 and 4 cups of veggies each day, and while I regularly hit that goal, it's nice to have one ingredient I can rely on to elevate the nutritional value of my meals. For this, I love mbg's organic veggies+—aka, my favorite trick for sneaking vegetables into practically anything I'm eating.

What's your most reached-for spice in the kitchen? Rosemary? Thyme? Well, putting organic veggies+ on display alongside my other spices has made me more inclined to use this versatile and nutrient-dense blend, sprinkled on anything from pasta to eggs for an effortless elevation to my meals. Just fill up an old spice bottle with this greens powder and leave it out on your counter for easy access as you cook so you can have peace of mind that you're doing something good for your body.

Why I love organic veggies+.

organic veggies+

organic veggies+

Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(63)
organic veggies+

As an executive editor, I'm working on a tight schedule and rarely have as much time as I'd like to plan out my meals. That's why I love having hacks to turn to when I'm lacking in the nutrient department some days. A single tablespoon serving of organic veggies+ provides a blend of 31 powerhouse ingredients to not only aid in digestion and nutrient absorption but also promote a healthy gut microbiome.*

But the real reason that organic veggies+ works so well as a sneaky addition to my meals is the understated taste. So many other greens powders may be bitter or earthy, but organic veggies+ is easily masked by the other flavors of my cooking, so I never have to worry about sacrificing taste.

What to put it on top of:
  • Eggs
  • Popcorn
  • Pasta
  • Savory oatmeal
  • Smoothies or smoothie bowls
  • Roasted veggies
The takeaway.

Since putting organic veggies+ into a spice jar, I've been able to incorporate this versatile greens powder into so many more of my pasta dishes (yes, alongside a hearty serving of spinach), making it even easier to get my greens in with every meal. The more vegetables, the merrier, and I'm always grateful to have one less thing to worry about during my busy day.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
organic veggies+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(63)
organic veggies+

organic veggies+

Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*

organic veggies+

organic veggies+

Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(63)
organic veggies+
Hannah Margaret Allen
Hannah Margaret Allen mbg Executive Editor
Hannah Margaret Allen is the Executive Editor at mindbodygreen where she runs all things editorial. She received her journalism degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, where...

organic veggies+

Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
organic veggies+

