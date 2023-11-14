Steep, stir, sip. Repeat. Tea and its preparation may seem mundane, but as a nutritional psychiatrist and tea lover myself, the beverage means so much to me.

If I could describe the essence of tea making, I'd borrow a page from my roots in Africa and use the word itutu—a Yoruba phrase that denotes a particular approach to life: unhurried, assured, cool, calm.

During my mornings, after I wake up, do my morning meditation, and sit down to sip my cup of my grandmother’s golden chai turmeric, that is exactly how I feel—with itutu. Drinking tea is a tradition that I shared with my beloved late grandmother since childhood. It helps me ground myself, set my intentions for the day, and start off with the right mindset.