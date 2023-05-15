4 Nutrition Tips For Anxiety, Digestion & More, From A Functional RD 

When it comes to optimal nutrition, how you feel when you eat is just as important as what you put on your plate. The mind-body connection is very much real, which makes it pretty difficult to reach your physical health goals without a holistic approach.

Functional registered dietitian Michelle Shapiro, R.D., wholeheartedly agrees: “I truly think functional nutrition and functional medicine are the way,” she shares on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. So take a peek at her nonnegotiable nutrition tips below, and you’ll also find advice to reduce anxiety, support detoxification, and enhance digestion—in addition to her favorite kitchen staples, of course.