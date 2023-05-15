4 Nutrition Tips For Anxiety, Digestion & More, From A Functional RD
When it comes to optimal nutrition, how you feel when you eat is just as important as what you put on your plate. The mind-body connection is very much real, which makes it pretty difficult to reach your physical health goals without a holistic approach.
Functional registered dietitian Michelle Shapiro, R.D., wholeheartedly agrees: “I truly think functional nutrition and functional medicine are the way,” she shares on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. So take a peek at her nonnegotiable nutrition tips below, and you’ll also find advice to reduce anxiety, support detoxification, and enhance digestion—in addition to her favorite kitchen staples, of course.
Find a peaceful environment
“The most basic principles of digestion are: eat in a peaceful environment, eat with a really good posture, notice and be present during your meals,” says Shapiro. See, you can’t expect to reach optimal health if you’re constantly under stress. You want to eat while your body is in that “rest and digest” state—that way, you can actually digest the nutrients you’re consuming.
In fact, your stomach has its own nervous system called the enteric nervous system1; and when the enteric nervous system absorbs stress hormones, it can affect the speed at which food moves through the digestive tract (which can lead to stress-induced constipation or diarrhea). Perhaps that’s why mindful eating has been shown to optimize digestive function2.
Eat more grounding foods
“When it comes to anxiety, the top thing I'm looking at is the consumption of grounding foods,” says Shapiro. What does “grounding” mean, you ask? “Things that feel cooked, warm, cozy, and are very nutrient-dense. That could very easily be meat, starchy vegetables, [or] amazing oils and fats.”
There’s a reason we call it comfort food: Eating these nutrient-dense dishes is like giving your insides a giant bear hug. It’s a tip that stems from Ayurveda, which views anxiety as the result of too much vata. To balance this dosha, Ayurvedic experts recommend increasing pitta (fire) in your belly by eating warm, easily digested food. You can find some cozy, vata-balancing sample recipes here.
Hydrate!
According to Shapiro, hydration is “the whole game” when it comes to optimizing hunger hormones. Water intake, after all, has been shown to increase energy expenditure3 and fat oxidation, especially in situations of obesity.
“Make sure you're getting an optimal amount of water,” says Shapiro. (Always listen to what your body needs, but the National Academy of Medicine recommends 9 and 12.5 cups a day for healthy women and men, respectively.) “And making sure you're getting adequate electrolytes with that is going to be really important too,” Shapiro adds. Electrolytes help regulate a variety of functions in your body, such as muscle contraction, pH balance, and according to Shapiro, your hunger hormones.
Support your liver
Your liver does a lot for you. For instance, the organ metabolizes a wide range of compounds, from alcohol to medications and, yes, nutrients. But “what many people don't realize is that for your liver to be able to detoxify, it requires a huge nutrient demand,” says Shapiro. “Your liver requires an input of many different vitamins and minerals just for it to be able to function in the first place.”
That’s why she recommends adopting a liver- and gut-friendly diet, including lots of foods with sulforaphane (think: broccoli, cauliflower, etc.). “Ghee is really supportive, too,” she notes, as is getting enough protein.
You could also opt for a liver detox supplement, if you’d like to further aid the organ’s detoxifying actions.
The takeaway
We believe food is medicine, and the way you eat can play a role in easing digestion, reducing stress, and so much more. A good grocery list is important, but so is how you incorporate those staples into your daily routine.
