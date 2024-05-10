Advertisement
Want To Get Started With Journaling? Here's How + Tips For Building The Habit, From Experts
From the diaries we kept as little kids to the Notes app we all have on our phones today, writing thoughts down is part of what makes us human.
And journaling, as an ever-popular pastime, allows us to not only vent our frustrations but also record our day-to-day experiences, work through our emotions, and even plan for the future.
Want to try it yourself? Here, we're diving into the many styles of journaling, how to journal, plus tips for building the habit if you're just getting started.
Grab your journal and let's get into it!
What is journaling, exactly?
Journaling, by definition, is simply writing in a journal or diary. The beauty of this practice is that the rest is entirely up to you!
You can write about virtually anything you want, take yourself as seriously (or not seriously) as you want, and of course, you can write a paragraph, 10 pages, or anywhere in between.
As artist and guided journal author Meera Lee Patel previously explained to mindbodygreen, "The purpose of journaling is to awaken conscious thinking, which is simply having an honest conversation with yourself."
She adds that this does not mean being conscious of your writing—of the words you're using or the sentences you're forming.
"In fact, if being hyper-aware of your writing is causing you to censor yourself," she says, "it defeats the purpose of journaling."
Depending on which style of journaling you're going for, you might have a more regimented practice or routine (i.e., gratitude journaling about things you're grateful for every day, or dream journaling every morning when you wake up).
But if you're going for your standard "freeform" writing, much like a basic diary, you can take any liberties you like.
That said, let's break down the different types of journaling you might want to try.
Types of journaling
Freeform journaling or daily journaling
Freeform journaling, or daily journaling, is the kind of diary-style writing you probably imagine when you think about journaling.
According to psychotherapist Babita Spinelli, L.P., this kind of journaling is used for personal reflection but can also benefit personal growth and mental health. "This is our personal diary," she explains.
Mindfulness journaling
Mindfulness journaling involves combining a mindfulness practice with a journaling practice, such as by describing your current surroundings or emotional experiences in detail.
You might write down what's going on around you, or the things you can feel, touch, and smell with your senses.
Mindfulness journaling is a great way to get out of your head and into your body, as well as connect to the present moment.
This style is great if you want to calm down, regulate your emotions, or strengthen your mindfulness practice in general.
Gratitude journaling
Gratitude journaling, which involves writing down and reflecting on the things you're grateful for, has been extensively researched for its role in mental health.
And by taking your gratitude practice to your journal pages, you're actively carving out time to recall what you're grateful for.
As Spinelli tells mindbodygreen, "This type of journaling can increase positivity and balance negative intrusive thoughts. We can lose perspective about what matters, and gratitude journaling also reminds us of those blessings."
Morning pages
Similar to freeform journaling but with more of a routine, writer Julia Cameron's morning pages technique involves handwriting three pages of thoughts in the morning.
The stream-of-consciousness method is meant to illuminate thought patterns and unlock creativity first thing!
Bullet journaling
If you're less inclined to write about your feelings and experiences but love keeping a planner, you'll love bullet journaling.
The Bullet Journaling Method combines elements of a calendar, to-do list, and notebook all in one.
This style of journaling allows you to not only reflect but also plan. You can find bullet journals with formats already in place, though many fans of this style opt to create their own pages with blank journals and daydreams all in one place.
Here's our full guide to bullet journaling for more information.
Dream journaling
If you're someone who always has wild dreams that leave you guessing what they mean, dream journaling might be for you!
As Spinelli notes, "Our dreams reflect our inner subconscious. Dream journaling records our dreams and can help us or our psychoanalyst interpret them."
The key with dream journaling is to keep the journal right on your nightstand so you can write your dreams down as soon as you wake up.
The quicker you get up in the morning, the faster your memory of the dream will slip back into your subconscious—but to that end, the more you get into the habit of dream journaling, the better you'll remember your dreams!
Tarot journaling
Here, you can also write down feelings that come up during the reading, how you think the reading relates to your life, and even what the "call to action" is going forward.
Manifestation journaling
Have a goal you're trying to reach? Enter the manifestation journal, which is essentially a journal used for—you guessed it—manifesting.
Manifesting uses the law of attraction to attract things into our lives using positive energy, thoughts, and behaviors, so you can think of a manifestation journal as a written record of what you want to attract.
In the same way that a vision board is a visual depiction of those things, for example, by holding your goals in mind as you write, you're fueling your intentions.
Guided journaling
If you're new to journaling and have no idea what the heck to write about, you might want to check out guided journals with built-in prompts and reflection exercises.
This is a great option if coming up with ideas is stumping you and frustrating you. Just pick a prompt that piques your interest and start writing!
(Psst: There are prompts later on in this article if you're looking for some.)
Therapy journaling
Last but not least, Spinelli tells mindbodygreen you can also keep a therapy journal if you're currently working with a mental health professional. After all, a lot can be said in a one-hour session, and you might want to reflect on it further.
"Therapy journaling is a way to reflect on your sessions with your therapist. It also helps to release and track what brings you anxiety, joy, grief, anger, and other feelings," Spinelli explains, adding, "You can organize your thoughts before and after your session."
How to start journaling
Decide which style of journaling is right for you
Ready to get started with your new journal? The first thing to figure out is what you want this journal to be. If you're feeling freeform, you're ready to start writing!
Otherwise, ask yourself what it is you hope to get out of journaling. Do you want to feel happier and more grateful? Gratitude journaling, then, would be the best bet for you.
Similarly, if you're looking to be more calm, centered, and mindful, you would, of course, go for mindfulness journaling.
And remember, there's no rule saying you can only have one journal. If it feels right to have four different journals for four different things, more power to you!
Make it a part of your routine
Like any new habit, sitting down with your journal at a set time is a great way to work it into your everyday routine. "Pick a day and time that is best for you—you can be flexible with yourself but maintain consistency in your practice," Spinelli suggests.
Start small
On the topic of habit-building, it can be tempting to get overzealous and push yourself to write pages at a time or for an extended period of time. But that's just a recipe for frustration.
Instead, Spinelli tells mindbodygreen, "By starting with a few minutes at a time then gradually increasing, we feel less overwhelmed and more likely to continue," adding, "Journaling may take some time to get used to."
Release any judgment or expectation
According to Spinelli, another key to enjoying your new journaling practice is to release any judgment, criticism, or expectations for your self.
"Do not become consumed with trying to journal 'perfectly' or making sure everything is written correctly," she says, adding, "This is your private journal to allow you to express yourself with pure freedom. Don't let your inner critic take over."
Pause if you need to
Things can get heavy when you're writing about a horrible day, a bad breakup, or even a childhood trauma. While journaling can help you work through these difficult emotions, Spinelli explains, "There may be times when journaling may stir up sadness, anger, or other emotions."
Remember that it's all a part of the process, and you can make room to pause if needed, Spinelli notes.
Stay consistent
Going back to the idea of creating a routine and starting small, try to be as consistent as possible to build the habit up.
If you miss a day, don't get down on yourself about it, but commit to sitting down with your journal and writing something.
It doesn't have to be long, profound, or even especially deep. If all you write is, "Today was the worst," at least it was the worst and you journaled about it.
Try using prompts for inspiration
And of course, as aforementioned, journaling prompts are a great option to help spark inspiration when you're not sure what to write about.
As Spinelli explains, they're great to lean on if you're finding it difficult to get started, or even to focus.
Journaling prompt examples
- What have you recently introduced into you life that's brought you peace, joy, or comfort?
- What are 10 things you like about yourself?
- Who is someone that makes you feel seen in your day-to-day life, and how do they do that?
- What are five things around you right now that you're glad you don't have to live without?
- What are some beautiful moments that happened this past week?
- What powerful lessons have you learned?
- What do you appreciate about yourr current life circumstances?
- Picture a wise, loving, and more evolved version of you. Not someone else but the you you're meant to be. Imagine becoming that you. Describe yourself.
- What values did your parents have, and do you hold those same values?
- How would you describe yourself without any titles? (i.e., without any roles like "mom" or jobs like "writer")
- What are 10 everyday occurrences that make you happy?
- What emotion do you tend to experience the most?
- Is there anything you're currently working on changing or shifting in your life?
- What would you like to stay the same?
- Who is your hero and why?
- In what ways do you show up for others?
- In what ways do others show up for you?
- Is there anyone in your life you need to forgive?
- Is there anyone in your life who you want to forgive you?
- What does success mean to you?
- What about your financial situation are you grateful for?
- What about the way you make money brings you joy?
- What problems do you usually run into in the workplace?
- How do these issues reflect your inner values possibly not being met?
- What is your dream job and why?
- Do you think career and purpose are intertwined?
- What is your relationship to your purpose?
- Describe your childhood bedroom using all five senses.
- How do you feel after going for a long, meditative walk? Does the world seem any different after you've been breathing deeply and paying attention?
- Write about a tiny detail you noticed today—light falling on a leaf, a broken clasp on a necklace, an unusual stone.
- Describe your favorite smell in detail.
- Step outside and close your eyes for a moment. Upon opening them, write about what your gaze gravitates to first.
- Where do you want to be in one year's time? How about five years?
Benefits of journaling
Can improve mental health
Journaling has a number of benefits, including most notably, its benefits for mental health. Spinelli says she highly encourages her clients to journal to support their mental and physical well-being.
"Writing down our thoughts and feelings helps to reduce our anxiety, regulate our emotions, bolster our self-awareness, and provides perspective," she explains, adding that it also helps to stop intrusive thoughts and break unhealthy patterns of obsessive thinking.
"It helps us to get unstuck by writing down our thoughts and unloading it from our minds to paper," Spinelli says.
And as licensed marriage and family therapist Linda Carroll, M.S., previously told mindbodygreen, "Journaling can be a useful tool for all of us, including for those times when we are depressed," adding, "It can be a place to express ourselves as long as we are not judging ourselves."
Can help with emotional processing and regulation
Getting your thoughts out on paper is a great way to express and process emotions, as well as regulate them when you're feeling stressed, upset, or mad.
According to Spinelli, journaling also provides relief by helping us release the emotions that weigh heavily on our minds. "This reduces stress and anxiety, [and] it helps to process our feelings and address emotions we have been avoiding," she explains.
Can help strengthen your relationship with yourself
If nothing else, journaling can be thought of like a date with yourself. It's an opportunity to get clear on how you actually feel about something and work through any difficult emotions. It's intentional time you spend with yourself, and it's an act of self-care.
As Spinelli notes, "Journaling also holds us accountable and can support committing to changes we want or need to make. It's an impactful tool for personal and professional growth."
Can help you sleep
Last but not least, you'll be happy to know journaling can even help you sleep! The caveat is it's only specific kind of journaling.
Specifically, as research published in the2 Journal of Experimental Psychology2 found, writing a detailed to-do list of everything you have to do tomorrow can help you fall asleep faster.
"The more specifically participants wrote their to-do list, the faster they subsequently fell asleep, whereas the opposite trend was observed when participants wrote about completed activities," the study authors write, adding, "Therefore, to facilitate falling asleep, individuals may derive benefit from writing a very specific to-do list for five minutes at bedtime rather than journaling about completed activities."
Keeping that in mind, leave your journaling sessions to earlier in the evening as you're winding down rather than journaling just before you sleep. Leave that time for your to-do lists! (Looking at you, bullet-journalers.)
The takeaway
From gratitude journaling to dream journaling, there's a style of journaling out there for everyone. And remember, no one's judging if you go out and buy five different journals for different topics.
The world, or in this case, your journal, is your oyster—and getting into the habit of sitting down with it is a beneficial practice you can come back to time and time again.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel