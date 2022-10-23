Newsflash: we don’t suddenly become that peaceful or happy person on holiday, or spend freely when we finally retire. These are habits— both engrained deeply in our behaviors and mindsets— that take time to form. In other words, we have to practice becoming that person we want to be.

First up, this piece is not about unbridled hedonistic behavior nor irresponsible spending. Instead, it’s about how too many of us wait for that Mythical Some Day to happen, which may never come about. And then we spend our Mundane Everyday unhappy, dissatisfied, and experiencing compounding mental health struggles, because we’re tolerating them till the brief (sometimes imaginary) reprieve during the vacation, or that ginormous reward upon retirement.

In reality, the bigger the gulf between your Mythical Some Day and your Mundane Everyday, the more miserable you become. And this suffering — with its habits, mindsets, and knock-on effects on your health— is a compound interest you don’t want to pay.

Instead, I invite you to aspire toward what I like to call Everyday Amazing. That’s a compound interest you want to benefit from!

Here are a few questions to ask yourself to help you you get there: