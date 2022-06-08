Financial Wellness 101: Top Tips That Will Save You From Unnecessary Money Stress

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: Being financially well is an integral part of overall wellness. Money is a top cause of stress in America and, as we already know, chronic stress can negatively impact health and well-being. When almost every decision you make in life is a financial decision, it’s no wonder that money is at the core of so much of our stress—but it doesn’t have to be...

Think of financial wellness like preventative medicine. Preventive medicine involves practicing healthy behaviors now to prevent disease in the future. When you begin exercising, eating more balanced, getting better sleep, etc., not only are you setting yourself up for a longer, healthier life, but you also start to feel better in the present. The same goes for financial planning. By implementing even a few budgeting and saving tips now, you’re creating a stable foundation for the future—plus you can expect immediate positive changes in your day-to-day life.

To help you get started on your financial wellness journey, we chatted with Brent Weiss, CFP® (CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™) professional and Co-Founder of Facet Wealth.