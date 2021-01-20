Stretching For 30 Minutes May Offer This Surprising Benefit, Study Says

People with hypertension, or high blood pressure, are often advised to take brisk walks frequently, but a new study, published in the Journal of Physical Activity and Health, suggests stretching may be more effective.

Hypertension is a cardiovascular condition that can lead to heart disease or stroke when left untreated. A healthy blood pressure range is 120/80, and high blood pressure is anywhere from 130/80 to 180/120.

"Everyone thinks that stretching is just about stretching your muscles," co-author of the study and kinesiology professor Phil Chilibeck, Ph.D., says in a news release. "But when you stretch your muscles, you're also stretching all the blood vessels that feed into the muscle, including all the arteries.”

Stretching helps reduce stiffness in the arteries, thereby reducing resistance to blood flow and lowering blood pressure, he explains.