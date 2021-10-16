11 Seated Yoga Poses That Are Simple & *Seriously* Effective

Seated yoga postures are excellent for yogis of all skill levels, from beginner to advanced. They include things like forward folds, twists, and cross-legged poses. Plus, you can do many of them of them either on the floor or in a chair, making them super convenient for whenever you need to loosen up.

Most seated poses primarily target the legs and hips as far as stretching goes, but there are a few that work the arms, chest, and shoulders, as well. As you practice these poses, consider supporting your spine with a block, blanket, or bolster underneath you, which will help lift the hips and bring the spine into alignment.