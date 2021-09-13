Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever lately—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout every Monday to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainer: Emily Chen.

If you find your upper back, shoulders, and neck aching after hours on technology—you're certainly not alone. We're spending more time than ever sitting behind our computers or glued to our phones these days, and that can result in some nasty tension (often appropriately referred to as "tech neck").

But the good news is, there are ways to counteract these unpleasant effects. One powerful intervention: yoga! To help release pain in your neck and shoulders, specifically, I've put together this tension-relieving routine. It features five different mini flows to help counteract tightness and offer some much-needed relief.

This flow is less than 10 minutes long, and gentle on your body, so feel free to use this as a daily tool.

Your 4-week challenge: For the next month, I'll be sharing yoga routines you can do from home. Each one is designed to help you tune in to your body, connect with yourself, and find a sense of peace. I encourage you to make these routines part of your weekly workout schedule as often as you can (you can do this quick flow every single day), but aim for at least two to three times a week.