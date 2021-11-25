11 Adult Coloring Books Guaranteed To Bring Out Your Creative Side

11 Beautiful Adult Coloring Books & Artist Tips For Using Them
There's something about curling up with a gorgeous coloring book that's both relaxing yet stimulating. You can tap into your creative side, take your mind off things, and maybe even get into a flow state. If you're interested in trying your hand at adult coloring books, we rounded up 11 of our favorites, plus some artist-backed tips on how to use them.
Why use an adult coloring book?
There are many reasons that we should keep on coloring—and flexing our creativity in general—into adulthood.
As artist and author of The Art of Aliveness, Flora Bowley tells mbg, "Creative practices give us the opportunity to tune into our intuition and aliveness, loosen our grip on perfection and over-thinking, and move from a place of experimentation, presence, and play."
She adds that making art in this way can also teach us about the power of letting go. There's a delight that comes with creating just for the pure joy of it, she explains, adding, "Ultimately, creative practices remind us that we are capable creators in the world and that our lives are our greatest works of art."
11 best for 2021.
Ready to get creative? From mandalas to moon phases, these 11 top-rated adult coloring books are filled with soothing scenes for every kind of artist.
1. Bloom: A Floral Adult Coloring Book
This coloring book by Karen Sue Chen includes 37 original detailed illustrations inspired by the wonders of nature, from flowers to plants, to animals. All the pages are printed on one side of the page only, so you won't have to worry about any bleed-through. And with nearly 700 reviews giving it an average rating of 4.6 stars out of 5, this book clearly has some fans.
Bloom: A Floral Adult Coloring Book by Karen Sue Chen ($12.99)
2. Color by Number: Stress-Free Coloring
If you're the kind of person who gets stressed out choosing a color palette, look no further than this "color by number" book by Brain Games. Each intricate design comes with a color key, and pages are perforated for easy removal.
Color by Number: Stress-Free Coloring by Brain Games ($8.59)
3. Yoga for Your Brain: A Zentangle Workout
Love drawing patterns? You'll adore this "zentangle" "workout" book by Sandy Bartholomew. It includes over 60 tangle designs, plus tips and techniques for shading and curving, and additional projects and exercises to strengthen your pattern-making skills.
Yoga for Your Brain: A Zentangle Workout by Sandy Bartholomew ($8.50)
4. Circle of Life Coloring Book
Let yourself get lost in the elaborately detailed designs of Melpomeni Chatzipanagiotou's coloring book Circle of Life. The circular designs in this book pay homage to the circle of life, and include animals from sky, to land, to sea.
Circle of Life Coloring Book by Melpomeni Chatzipanagiotou ($11.93)
5. Creative Haven Entangled Coloring Book
Another option inspired by the joys of zentangle, this book by Angela Porter combines flowers, stars, and geometric shapes for a unique coloring experience. Pages are perforated and printed on one side only for easy display, and at less than $5, it's a super affordable option.
Creative Haven Entangled Coloring Book by Angela Porter ($4.49)
6. 125 Mandalas: Adult Coloring Book
Love the captivating designs of mandalas? How about a coloring book with 125 of them that you can design to your liking? With everything from stained glass mandalas, to classic mandalas, to gemstone mandalas, there's something for everyone in this captivating coloring book.
125 Mandalas: Adult Coloring Book by Coloring Book Cafe ($9.99)
7. 60 Stress Relieving Animals Designs: Adult Coloring Book
For the nature lover, this adult coloring book by Olympia Soares includes 60 designs featuring tons of different animals, all printed on one side of quality paper for no bleed through. And as a bonus, this company also gives 10% of its profits to impoverished families in Romania.
Adult Coloring Book: 60 Stress Relieving Animal Designs by Olympia Soares ($5.11)
8. Patterns of the Universe: A Coloring Adventure in Math and Beauty
If you're fascinated by the geometrical patterns of the universe, this coloring book by Alex Bellos is right up your alley. Explore the sacred geometry of our reality while relaxing at the same time! One happy reviewer writes, "Been under a lot of stress lately, and man does this book take the edge off."
Patterns of the Universe: A Coloring Adventure in Math and Beauty by Alex Bellos ($14.95)
9. The Golden Ratio Coloring Book
Another great coloring book option if you're into geometrical patterns and the math of our universe, The Golden Ratio Coloring Book by Steve Richards explores the Fibonacci sequence found all throughout our world. It even includes some explanations of the math, if you really want to geek out.
The Golden Ratio Coloring Book by Steve Richards ($16.95)
10. Luna Coloring Book
For the most whimsical among us, consider the Luna coloring book by Maria Trolle. It includes beautiful designs ranging from fairies in gardens, to moonlit forests, and other magical scenes. It also has over 550 Amazon reviews with an average rating of 4.8/5 stars, tying it with Circle of Life as the top-rated book on the list.
Luna Coloring Book by Maria Trolle, $12.79
11. You Are A Divine Goddess: Astrology Coloring & Witchy Adult Activity Book
Last but certainly not least, this coloring and activity book is perfect for spiritual folks looking to tap into their creativity. Design themes range from astrology, to goddesses, to more esoteric themes like crystal balls and palm reading. It also includes fun activities like word searches and mazes, for hours of fantastical fun.
You Are A Divine Goddess: Astrology Coloring & Witchy Adult Activity Book by Stella Stellium ($9.99)
Tips for using them:
Find a book that's calling your name? Here are Bowley's top tips on how to use it for maximum relaxation and joy.
1. Don't think too much about getting started:
Bowley's first word of advice for getting started coloring? Just get started! "Like so many things that are beneficial to our well-being, finding the inspiration to begin is often the hardest part," she explains. "However, when it comes to art-making, getting in motion is also the quickest way to re-connect to the very inspiration we seek."
If you want to color but aren't necessarily feeling inspired, try giving yourself just five minutes with your book—and you may find you end up coloring much longer than that. As Bowley adds, "Whether you're feeling inspired or not, the act of moving colors around or letting lines spill out across a page will serve as fuel for your creative practice."
2. Set the mood:
Before sitting down with your book, Bowley says it can be nice to set the mood in whatever way works for you. Perhaps you light a candle, put on some music you love, or move your body in a way that feels nourishing. Go for anything that helps you drop into your body and prepare to let the creativity flow!
3. Release expectations:
And lastly, don't get hung up on what the final product is going to look like. "Letting go of pre-conceived plans and expectations will also set you up to simply play and be surprised by what emerges without the pressure of having to get it 'just right,'" Bowley explains.
"You just need to take the first steps, let go of trying so hard, and see what wants to flow through you," she adds.
The bottom line.
Making art in all its forms is such a wonderful way to let loose and destress, all while crafting something beautiful. If you're ready to get started creating, these adult coloring books are all blank canvases ready for your personal stamp.
