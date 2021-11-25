11 Adult Coloring Books Guaranteed To Bring Out Your Creative Side

There are many reasons that we should keep on coloring—and flexing our creativity in general—into adulthood.

As artist and author of The Art of Aliveness, Flora Bowley tells mbg, "Creative practices give us the opportunity to tune into our intuition and aliveness, loosen our grip on perfection and over-thinking, and move from a place of experimentation, presence, and play."

She adds that making art in this way can also teach us about the power of letting go. There's a delight that comes with creating just for the pure joy of it, she explains, adding, "Ultimately, creative practices remind us that we are capable creators in the world and that our lives are our greatest works of art."