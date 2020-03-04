Not all of us have jobs or passions that fall into a classically "creative" category, but you don't need to be a writer, singer, or painter to know when your creativity is humming and when it feels blocked.

Creative energy feels like free-flowing energy. Creative blocks, on the other hand, feel like frustration, resistance, and a a general lack of enthusiasm. I've also noticed that when people feel creatively blocked, clutter tends to pile up in their homes. Here are some quick strategies for dialing up creative energy with the help of feng shui principles: