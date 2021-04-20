Sacred geometry is essentially the study of the spiritual meaning of various shapes. It can be applied to the forms, numbers, and patterns seen throughout the natural world.

The spiral of a snail's shell, the captivating pattern of a single snowflake, and the branches of a tree can all be examples of sacred geometry. Sacred geometry is also thought to exist beyond the naked eye, both on a cellular level and in the stars and orbiting planets.

The idea that the universe follows an intricate equation dates as far back as ancient Egyptian and Mesopotamian cultures. It received more attention centuries later in ancient Greece, popularized by philosophers like Pythagoras and Plato.

"Rooted in its nature is the understanding that nothing is in isolation, everything is connected," explains Jemma Foster, author of Sacred Geometry: How to Use Cosmic Patterns to Power Up Your Life.