Do You Remember Numbers In Your Dreams? Here's What They Mean

Wherever we go, we're surrounded by numbers in various forms and combinations. Numbers show up in our birthdates, names, addresses, astronomy, nature, and of course—in our dreams.

Do you dream of numbers? Have you ever wondered why certain number sequences keep popping up?

I'm often asked of the significance of numbers in my dream guidance sessions and seminars. And if you're dreaming of certain numbers, or regularly noticing certain number sequences in your daily life, there may be a message in there for you. So to embrace your numbers and their messages, we're diving into dream numerology and how to use it in your life.