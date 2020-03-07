Do You Remember Numbers In Your Dreams? Here's What They Mean
Wherever we go, we're surrounded by numbers in various forms and combinations. Numbers show up in our birthdates, names, addresses, astronomy, nature, and of course—in our dreams.
Do you dream of numbers? Have you ever wondered why certain number sequences keep popping up?
I'm often asked of the significance of numbers in my dream guidance sessions and seminars. And if you're dreaming of certain numbers, or regularly noticing certain number sequences in your daily life, there may be a message in there for you. So to embrace your numbers and their messages, we're diving into dream numerology and how to use it in your life.
Vibrational number messages
Ever since the Greek philosopher Pythagoras declared, "The world is built upon the power of numbers," scientists, philosophers, and alchemists alike have searched for the golden formula to decode the universe's mysteries. And Pythagoras was in good company; sacred number teachings can also be found in the Jewish Kabbalah and Chinese I Ching.
It's believed that every number from one through nine has a different vibrational quality. The following list is a basic summary of those qualities. The next time you dream of a number, keep this list handy for some quick inspiration as you think about your dream. If you’re not clear on the message, you can meditate on the answer or ask for further clarification from your dreams the following night.
- 1 = Step into your power
- 2 = Choose positive thoughts when you connect with others
- 3 = Create and dream big
- 4 = Time to get organized and work diligently—the Universe is supporting you
- 5 = Have some fun, there could be big changes ahead
- 6 = Embrace the loving frequency of responsibility and nurturing
- 7 = The most mystical number of all; you are aligned with your soul’s home
- 8 = Time to manifest what you want
- 9 = You are being guided by the Universe as you help others and your angels are with you
Master numbers 11, 22, & 33
Number 11 is a master number, and deserves to be understood in its own right; it shines with universal insight and divine light, and often comes with intuitive messages. If the number 11 shows up either by itself or within another number combination, there's a good chance there is a prophetic message in there for you.
Other master numbers include 22 and 33. 22 carries powerful building and manifesting energy, while 33 is considered the most spiritually evolved frequency. But all three master numbers have a very high energy frequency, and it's advisable to keep your thoughts positive and loving whenever any of them flow into your life.
Number combinations
When a number is combined with another number, a new frequency is created and expressed. In dream numerology, you can either reduce a multi-digit number to a single digit number, or look at the number as a whole.
First consider if the number could have shown up as up as a representation of a significant number in your life, such as a house number or birthday. For example, if you dream of number 111, you can either reduce the number to 3 (1+1+1=3), or look at it like number 1, followed by master number 11, or simply observe the whole sequence. It could also be understood as January 11, or November 1.
The number that appears first in a number combination carries most of the energy. Number 1 vibrates with the energy of leadership, for example. When combined with other numbers it becomes unlimited in nature.
Different numbers and number combinations will be up for different interpretation, but since these are your dreams, with a little reflection and consideration (plus these numerology basics), you'll be decoding your numerical messages in no time.
Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.