If you are fortunate enough to work from home, you might feel some boredom creeping up in between spurts of COVID-induced anxiety. While you may have other responsibilities to keep you busy (work meetings, homeschooling kids, and DIY projects, to name a few), you might be feeing a little—shall we say—uninspired by your new normal.

That's why we consulted award-winning spoken word poet IN-Q (aka, Adam Schmalholz) on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, as he certainly knows a thing or two about strengthening your creative muscles and cultivating inspiration.

While we might not all be professional artists like IN-Q, we all have the ability to create—this creativity can be an important outlet, especially in this time of global pandemic. Tapping into our creative side can benefit our mental health during quarantine, allowing us to enjoy a bit of escapism in our homes.

“We are all storytellers and we are all poets, whether or not we decide to write or share anything,” he tells me. What he means is, to be creative, you don't have to necessarily start writing poems. You can tap into your creativity in a multitude of ways, whether it’s through writing, painting, teaching, or even cooking (coming up with recipes for all your canned goods takes some creativity, no?).

To start, here are IN-Q’s four ways to tap into your creative side. Get those creative juices flowing.