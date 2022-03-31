When thinking about the planets and their position in the sky when we were born, the sun, as we know, is overhead during the day, while the moon is overhead at night. As astrologer Kayse Budd, M.D. tells mbg, "The astrological sun is a key energy in people's personalities," adding that those born when the sun is at or near its peak (noon) have big, bold, outgoing personalities.

Those born at night, on the other hand have the sun located in the bottom half of their charts, which is more private, personal, internal, and introverted, she explains. "Having the sun in the bottom of the chart naturally makes someone more sensitive, reserved, reflective, and receptive—and being more reflective is [to be] more like the moon," Budd notes.

With the sun down below and the moon overhead, she says, the impact of the sun is essentially "muted" or toned down. Not to say it doesn't still bear influence, but "the relative impact of the moon is a little stronger or more obvious," she explains.