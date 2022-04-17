And again, we can look at conjunctions in our own charts, when comparing our charts with someone else's, or when we look at the planetary positions in the sky on any given day. As modern mystic and author of Astrology SOS Imani Quinn tells mbg, we had three Jupiter and Pluto conjunctions back in 2020, with Pluto relating to death and rebirth, and many astrologers point to that conjunction as relating to the rise of the pandemic.