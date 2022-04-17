Now for the fun part—you can start to put all the pieces together to understand what a particular conjunction means for you (or for compatibility if comparing charts, or for the day, if looking at a daily chart).

As Quinn explains to mbg, you can think about whether the themes of the planets in question "work" together. For example, Venus and Mercury conjunct in Taurus, in the seventh house, would indicate an ease when it comes to partnership and expressing emotions. Uranus and Saturn, on the other hand, have very different energies.

Another example, Quinn notes, is that Neptune and Jupiter are both in Pisces right now. "That's a good thing, because Neptune is governed by spirituality and dreams, and so is Pisces—so it's basically in its resting home—and then Jupiter is the planet of luck, so it's going to amplify our dreams and our spiritual space."

But take heed; Conjunctions aren't always easy. Quinn explains that someone who has their sun, moon, and rising conjunct in Gemini, for example, might have a really hard time making decisions. It really comes down to the specific "cocktail" of a particular conjunction, and the themes associated with the respective sign, planet, and house.

As you learn more about astrology and your own chart, understanding any aspects present will become easier, though if this is all a bit much to take in on your own, you may find it helpful to get a reading from an astrologer, or check out one of the many astrology apps available today for more information on your unique aspects. (I'm personally a fan of the app Time Passages for in-depth chart analyses.)