As I explain in my book, Sun Signs in Love, "Aries will have to remember on the tough days that Cancer is beautifully sensitive and that eventually they will come out of their shell. It is Cancer's protectiveness that really melts the Aries' heart. The Ram has Mars, planet of war, to thank for their own strength. Even though Aries exudes a strong impression and is known for their strong will and fiery temper, Cancer will still wrap their arms around the Ram, making them feel truly cared for."