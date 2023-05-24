Through their initial encounters, Aries and Cancer see the strength they both inherently possess, while intuitively understanding they have something that the other lacks. The Ram’s horns and the Crab’s shell are equally tough, and they appreciate one another’s fortuity as that is something they both look for in a partner.

While astrology typically deems this partnership to be a challenging one, due to their square aspect, there are many secrets in their synastry that make this pair more magical than they may seem on the surface.

Aries and Cancer have different forces and vibrations to which they connect to, thanks to their varying elemental natures. Aries vibes to the feverish fire element, while Cancer is of the cool blue water element. Cancer intuitively knows that Aries needs some of their water to cool their heels, and Aries feels as though Cancer could use some of their fire to warm their melancholy moods. If they can find a careful balance between their elements, they can make some lovely steam.

One thing that they do have in common is that they both express themselves in the cardinal modality, which means they both like to lead—yet they do this in very different ways.

Aries enjoys (and needs) to be at the forefront, whereas Cancer enjoys taking the lead as well, but prefers to enjoy taking charge in a different and more obscure manner. Aries charges full force ahead while Cancer skims from side to side like a crab on the beach. Their Cardinal modality makes them inherently natural born leaders, which helps them understand one another—but if they aren't on the same page about something, it can cause some major divergencies.

There will be times where they argue about who gets to be boss, so they must compromise by walking hand in hand so that no one is in front or behind, but rather side by side.

Aries is also ruled by Mars, the planet of war, while Cancer is ruled by the Moon, the orb of nurturing. These planets could not be any more different, but they are both powerful in their own right. Aries has Mars to thank for their brash impulsivity, and Cancer has the Moon to blame for their many moods.

As I explain in my book, Sun Signs in Love, “Aries will have to remember on the tough days that Cancer is beautifully sensitive and that eventually they will come out of their shell. It is Cancer’s protectiveness that really melts the Aries’ heart. The Ram has Mars, planet of war, to thank for their own strength. Even though Aries exudes a strong impression and is known for their strong will and fiery temper, Cancer will still wrap their arms around the Ram making them feel truly cared for.”