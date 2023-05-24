Everything To Know About An Aries-Cancer Matchup, In Friendship, Love & More
When an Aries and a Cancer meet, there is a burst of forward motion between them that makes it feel like they were cut from the same cloth, while somehow also being totally different. And as it turns out, both of those statements are correct. Here's what to know if you're curious about this astrological matchup.
Aries & Cancer compatibility
Through their initial encounters, Aries and Cancer see the strength they both inherently possess, while intuitively understanding they have something that the other lacks. The Ram’s horns and the Crab’s shell are equally tough, and they appreciate one another’s fortuity as that is something they both look for in a partner.
While astrology typically deems this partnership to be a challenging one, due to their square aspect, there are many secrets in their synastry that make this pair more magical than they may seem on the surface.
Aries and Cancer have different forces and vibrations to which they connect to, thanks to their varying elemental natures. Aries vibes to the feverish fire element, while Cancer is of the cool blue water element. Cancer intuitively knows that Aries needs some of their water to cool their heels, and Aries feels as though Cancer could use some of their fire to warm their melancholy moods. If they can find a careful balance between their elements, they can make some lovely steam.
One thing that they do have in common is that they both express themselves in the cardinal modality, which means they both like to lead—yet they do this in very different ways.
Aries enjoys (and needs) to be at the forefront, whereas Cancer enjoys taking the lead as well, but prefers to enjoy taking charge in a different and more obscure manner. Aries charges full force ahead while Cancer skims from side to side like a crab on the beach. Their Cardinal modality makes them inherently natural born leaders, which helps them understand one another—but if they aren't on the same page about something, it can cause some major divergencies.
There will be times where they argue about who gets to be boss, so they must compromise by walking hand in hand so that no one is in front or behind, but rather side by side.
Aries is also ruled by Mars, the planet of war, while Cancer is ruled by the Moon, the orb of nurturing. These planets could not be any more different, but they are both powerful in their own right. Aries has Mars to thank for their brash impulsivity, and Cancer has the Moon to blame for their many moods.
As I explain in my book, Sun Signs in Love, “Aries will have to remember on the tough days that Cancer is beautifully sensitive and that eventually they will come out of their shell. It is Cancer’s protectiveness that really melts the Aries’ heart. The Ram has Mars, planet of war, to thank for their own strength. Even though Aries exudes a strong impression and is known for their strong will and fiery temper, Cancer will still wrap their arms around the Ram making them feel truly cared for.”
Summary:
In a friendship
In a friendship, Aries and Cancer are a duo who can run the world when they come together. Cancer admires Aries’ courageous mind and bright spirit, and can absorb some of that Aries' boldness into their actions from watching the Ram unapologetically go after what they want without hesitation.
Aries, meanwhile, adores Cancer’s sentimental and affectionate personality—because after all, Aries are the babies of the zodiac, and need more nurturing than they lead on.
To feel safe, Aries needs to know they are tenderly cared for while also giving them the space they need to be their unapologetic selves. On the flip side, Cancer also needs protection from the Ram if they are to come out of their shell and show their soft side.
They are able do this for each other, which brings them closer, and if these two can find a way to carefully blend Aries' initiating personality along with Cancer’s determination, they really can make anything happen.
If you mix Aries’ bold personality with Cancers incredible intuition, there is literally nothing that these two cannot achieve in a friendship. They show us all how there can be two cooks in the kitchen.
In a relationship
One thing this pair both needs romantically is security. Cancer knows how to make Aries feel safe by using their supportive presence to calm Aries' flames, and the Ram senses this, which helps them to see they are surprisingly safer with Cancer than most other signs.
The physical attraction between these two may not be instant, but rather something that that builds up over time. Cancer ties a lot of emotions into their physicality, whereas Aries is able to remove their emotions while still staying passionate.
However, where they meet here is in their matching innocent natures. Aries' aren't ones who trust instantly, but there is something fresh and innocent about their approach to the bedroom, and meanwhile, Cancer tends to be a lot deeper and more sensitive with regard to their sex lives than most.
At times, Aries will have to wait through periods of Cancer’s moods to get through to them. Patience is not the Ram’s strongest virtue, but in the end it will be worth it.
Cancer is an emotionally and physically sensual lover, and if Aries can give themself completely to their Moon-ruled crustacean, there will be a closeness and a deeper love and understanding between them—and their physical relationship may just be the spark that gets them through tough times.
Of course, it's important to remember that when it comes to astrological compatibility (aka synastry), you really have to take both people's entire birth chart into account, not just their sun sign.
Ways they match up
There are many ways these two match up, such as their modality and communication styles. However, the biggest thing that ties them together is that they both share the same goals in life—both emotionally and financially—and that goal is security.
They may get to their security in totally different ways, but nonetheless, security is where they always head. Aries is overly generous at times, for instance, because they believe the greater the risk, the greater the reward, getting them quickly to where they want to go.
However, Cancer prefers to cling and concentrate on preserving what already is, in order to hold onto the security of something that feels familiar and nostalgic.
Aries is overall much more optimistic and positive that things will turn out just fine, while Cancer is a lot more negative and fearful about taking risks. In Aries’ mind, you miss all the shots you never take, while Cancer hogs all the balls on the sideline.
What they can do to truly manifest the things they both want is tap into one another’s natural gifts to make the true “dream team.” The Ram will teach the Crab all about how positive thoughts produce positive results, while Cancer will teach Aries to curb their impulsivities and think things through a bit more.
Together, they will realize over time that they really do want all the same things, and they will craft a custom approach to get there together.
Where conflict may arise
In astrology, being in a square aspect does bring some areas of friction. However, you cannot create diamonds (Aries’ birthstone) or pearls for that matter (Cancer’s birthstone) without pressure.
The square aspect creates a tricky vibration that breeds competitiveness and vigor. If left unchecked, it can become negative quickly—which is why they both need to stay mindful in the way they unload on to one another. They have so much to learn from one another but will only be able to do this when they both take the initiative to keep their exchanges supportive and constructive.
Aries was not born to be patient and prefers things fast and instantaneous. They choose a direction and move full steam ahead, but Cancer will teach Aries that there is more than one way to get somewhere. And if Cancer is positive and humorous in their approach with Aries, the Ram will be receptive.
However, if the Crab is moody and snappy, which they can be on occasion, Aries will not be amenable. Aries can try to boost Cancer’s spirits, but when they're in one of their moods, it's best to let them come out of their shell on their own terms.
FAQs
Is Cancer and Aries a good match?
Cancer and Aries aren't typically thought of as compatible, and may have to work harder to understand each other to make a relationship work.
Why is Aries so attracted to Cancer?
Aries is attracted to Cancer because they sense that Cancer is a safe person for them to be their true self around.
Who is Cancer soulmate?
Cancer's soulmate is its opposite sign, Capricorn, though Cancers may also do well with other water signs (Pisces, Scorpio, or another Cancer).
Who is Cancer most compatible with?
Cancer is typically thought of as most compatible with the other water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces), as well as its opposite sign, Capricorn.
The takeaway
Can Aries and Cancer be soulmates? Without a doubt—if they can find a way to carefully blend Aries’ igniting and originating personality along with Cancer’s intuitive willpower. When a trickier astrological combination finds a way to make it work, there is a powerful force they create that allows them to accomplish much together.
Desiree Roby Antila (she/her), author of Sun Signs in Love, specializes in sun signs and astrological relationships. She has been studying astrology for several decades and has written numerous articles on matchmaking, cosmic timing, forecasts, and more. Visit her online at SimplySunSigns.com and on Instagram @simplysunsigns.