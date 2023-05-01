Communicating well in a relationship means that you and your partner are able to have open conversations about all the things you need, want, and feel in ways that (1) allow both people to feel fully understood and cared for and (2) continue to nurture the relationship.

“The idea is to develop a shared safe space that's based on mutually agreed upon, nonjudgmental understanding and vulnerability,” clinical psychologist Jennifer Guttman, Psy.D., previously told mbg. “By doing this, you will create healthy reciprocity and a loving language that maintains mutual respect in your relationship.”

Couples with good communication skills directly tell each other about their fears and frustrations, rather than hiding how they truly feel out of fear of judgment or causing division. But the key is that they’re able to communicate those tougher feelings without hurting each other or negatively impacting the relationship in the process.

“Often times, we think that being firm and direct about our needs (and possible grievances) requires us to speak abrasively,” couples therapist Rachel Moheban-Wachtel, LCSW, once wrote at mbg. “But the way we approach articulating our feelings is a distinct choice from expressing the feelings themselves.”