11 Books About Love & Sex That Our Relationship Experts Swear By

No More Fighting by Alicia Muñoz

"Simple and deep at the same time; it can be appreciated by therapists of many years' experience and someone reading 'self-help' for the first time. So often books on improving your relationship create a power struggle between the person who wants to do the work and the one who resists. I think a lot of the resistance has to do with not having an easy understanding of the value of the work, and Alicia helps with this because No More Fighting is immediately understandable to people with no experience with this. You can start in any chapter or read it from the beginning. It's the best one-size-fits-all book I've ever seen." —Linda Carroll, LMFT, marriage therapist

No More Fighting by Alicia Muñoz ($13.29)