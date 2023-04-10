6 Conversations Every Couple Needs To Have, From A Marriage Therapist

It’s often the things that are left unsaid that cause the most problems in our relationships: The expectations that we didn’t communicate (which usually lead to disappointment and deep rooted resentment). The times that we were actually hurt and said it was “fine” (resulting in disconnection and emotional distancing through the years). The lack of shared vision and values (transforming into passive aggressive or just plain ol’ aggressive interactions).

And while no relationship is perfect, and there will always be ebbs, flows and things to work through, there are certain conversations that will create more ease and lead to healthier and more satisfying bonds. We just have to be brave and willing to sit through the initial discomfort of bringing them to the table.