mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Love
|
Expert Reviewed

What Is Breadcrumbing? 10 Examples & How To Respond To It

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Kristie Overstreet, Ph.D., LPCC, LMHC, CST
Expert review by Kristie Overstreet, Ph.D., LPCC, LMHC, CST
Clinical Sexologist & Psychotherapist
Kristie Overstreet, Ph.D., LPCC, LMHC, CST, is a clinical sexologist and psychotherapist with 12 years of clinical experience. She is a licensed counselor in California, Florida, Georgia, and Louisiana. She is also a certified sex therapist, certified addiction professional, and president of the Therapy Department, a private practice in Orange County that provides counseling services throughout the United States.
Young Woman Checking Her Phone In The Morning With a Cup of Coffee

Image by iStock

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
June 25, 2020 — 13:53 PM

Being ghosted never feels good, but a lesser-known dating infraction⁠—called breadcrumbing—may actually be worse. Ghosting, at the very least, provides a sense of finality. But breadcrumbing provides a false sense of hope and leaves a person wondering and waiting for a relationship that likely won’t come. 

What is breadcrumbing? 

Breadcrumbing is a distinct way of leading someone on. The person communicates frequently enough to keep the other person interested (aka leaving "breadcrumbs") but not enough to form an actual relationship, according to Chamin Ajjan, MS, LCSW, A-CBT, sex therapist and author of Seeking Soulmate: Ditch The Dating Game and Find Real Connection

They’ll reach out enough to give the other person an idea of what an authentic connection might look like, Ajjan says, but leave them hungry for more. 

To understand what it looks like, Ajjan and certified sex and dating coach Myisha Battle, M.S., share a few examples of breadcrumbing below.

Advertisement

Breadcrumbing examples. 

  1. Texting, emailing, or direct messaging (DMing) every so often, but not responding to requests to spend time together.
  2. Commenting on social media posts, but not engaging in direct communication.
  3. Being attentive and flirty in person, but not making a move to hang out again.
  4. Sending memes via text or social media with no other communication.
  5. Texting frequently, but not really getting to know each other.
  6. Making ambiguous plans with you that never seem to pan out.
  7. One day they seem totally into you, and the next they can’t be found.
  8. Only interested in sex.
  9. When you question the “relationship” they make you feel guilty or responsible for any problems.
  10. Inconsistent communication (i.e. they don’t respond to texts, but hit you up on Snapchat).

How to respond to breadcrumbing.

Know your worth.

Recognize what you want out of a relationship and that you deserve better than being strung along.

To figure out whether or not the person you’re talking to is serious, Ajjan suggests asking them out on a date. “Breadcrumbers tend to keep things distant on social media and other digital communication platforms,” she says. “If they can’t commit, keep it moving.”

Tapping into your own self-worth can be hard, but it will help you realize that breadcrumbers aren’t worth your time. 

Advertisement

Be direct. 

“If something is making you feel uncomfortable or pushing your boundaries, be clear about that,” Ajjan says. If they don’t respect your boundaries, they’re probably not interested in a real or healthy relationship. Being direct will make their true intentions clear. 

Push back.

Break unhealthy patterns before they start. “If they are defensive, make you feel guilty, or make you feel responsible for their behavior, call them out,” Ajjan says. 

This will either lead to honest conversations and progress in the relationship, or it can prove that the person doesn’t take the relationship seriously. “Either way, you will have more information, and you can make a choice that is in your best interest,” she says.

Advertisement

Decide what you want. 

“Once you recognize what's going on, you can make better decisions about whether or not you want to participate,” Battle says. If you’re not looking for a serious relationship either and feel comfortable with the minor flirtations, that’s OK. Just be aware of how much energy you have for the back-and-forth, she says. “If it is fun and interesting to you to engage with, go ahead! If not, feel free to block."

Why people do it.

People who leave dating breadcrumbs aren’t always aware they’re doing it. In fact, Battle says it’s a pretty common aspect of dating. When two people aren’t quite sure how they feel about each other, they can engage in this process of breadcrumbing. 

According to Ajjan, insecurity and loneliness can also lead someone to breadcrumb without realizing they’re doing it. These people need multiple “relationships” to boost their self esteem. They tend to convince themselves they aren’t doing anything wrong. 

Worst of all are the people who purposefully breadcrumb to string others along. “They do this to feel relevant, to keep you from moving on, or to keep their options open,” Ajjan explains. Essentially, you're being kept as a backup.

Advertisement

The bottom line.

Breadcrumbing can be harmless and flirtatious, but only if both parties are aware it’s happening. “In most cases, if someone is leaving breadcrumbs, they are not really interested in a real relationship with you,” Ajjan says. Understand what you want out of a relationship, know your worth, and set healthy boundaries to avoid disappointment and heartbreak. 

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Advertisement
Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Love

7 Outdoor Date Ideas (That Still Adhere To Social Distancing)

Abby Moore
7 Outdoor Date Ideas (That Still Adhere To Social Distancing)
Love

Do People Sleep Better With A Partner? This Study Suggests Yes

Abby Moore
Do People Sleep Better With A Partner? This Study Suggests Yes
$29.99

How To Find True Love In The Modern World

With Megan Bruneau, M.A.
How To Find True Love In The Modern World
Integrative Health

7 Expert Reviews On A Supplement That Makes Your Skin Glow

Alexandra Engler
7 Expert Reviews On A Supplement That Makes Your Skin Glow
Functional Food

Almond vs. Peanut Butter: Nutritionists Dig Into Which Is Healthier

Abby Moore
Almond vs. Peanut Butter: Nutritionists Dig Into Which Is Healthier
Functional Food

Dill vs. Gherkin: The 6 Most Common Types Of Pickles, Explained

Eliza Sullivan
Dill vs. Gherkin: The 6 Most Common Types Of Pickles, Explained
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

Laura Dern On How Her Well-Being Routine Has Changed Amid The Pandemic

Kristine Thomason
Laura Dern On How Her Well-Being Routine Has Changed Amid The Pandemic
Recipes

11 Ways To Eat Hummus, Proving It Tastes Great With Everything

Abby Moore
11 Ways To Eat Hummus, Proving It Tastes Great With Everything
Beauty

This May Look Like Acne Or Whiteheads, But Here's What It Actually Is

Andrea Jordan
This May Look Like Acne Or Whiteheads, But Here's What It Actually Is
Spirituality

Our Deep Dive Into Moonstone: A Crystal All About New Beginnings

Sarah Regan
Our Deep Dive Into Moonstone: A Crystal All About New Beginnings
Sex

This Spiritual Sexual Practice Is Basically Hygge In Sex Form

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
This Spiritual Sexual Practice Is Basically Hygge In Sex Form
Beauty

Randomly Experiencing Forehead Acne? 3 Strange Triggers To Look Into

Alexandra Engler
Randomly Experiencing Forehead Acne? 3 Strange Triggers To Look Into
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/breadcrumbing-in-dating

Your article and new folder have been saved!