Breadcrumbing is a distinct way of leading someone on. The person communicates frequently enough to keep the other person interested (aka leaving "breadcrumbs") but not enough to form an actual relationship, according to Chamin Ajjan, MS, LCSW, A-CBT, sex therapist and author of Seeking Soulmate: Ditch The Dating Game and Find Real Connection.

They’ll reach out enough to give the other person an idea of what an authentic connection might look like, Ajjan says, but leave them hungry for more.

To understand what it looks like, Ajjan and certified sex and dating coach Myisha Battle, M.S., share a few examples of breadcrumbing below.