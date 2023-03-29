Before we dive into Aries and Scorpio compatibility, let's look at what these two signs are all about. Aries, for instance, is a fire sign of cardinal modality. Its ruling planet is Mars, and it's represented by the Ram, which relates to this sign's headstrong, bold approach to life.

Scorpio, on the other hand, is a water sign of fixed modality. Its ruling planet is Pluto (or Mars in ancient astrology) and is represented by the Scorpion, which relates to this sign's guarded, mysterious nature.

When you put all those factors together, these two don't exactly make a classically compatible combo. As astrologer and holistic psychiatrist Kayse Budd, M.D., tells mindbodygreen, "Fire and water make steam, [which] can definitely make for a passionate connection—but, it can also overheat Scorpio and dampen Aries."

As Budd explains, Aries may find Scorpio intense, unrelenting, and controlling, while Scorpio may find Aries erratic, impulsive, and self-serving. "If Aries hurts Scorpio's feelings," she says, "the Aries may not be able to understand or own the transgression in a way that is satisfying to the Scorpio." Aries simply isn't built with the emotional range that comes so naturally to Scorpio, she notes.

"Similarly," Budd adds, "Aries may find itself frustrated by Scorpio's emotional needs and drama. To an Aries, a Scorpio seems to overreact to everything and create problems out of nothing."

Of course, it's important to remember that when it comes to astrological compatibility (aka synastry), you really have to take both people's entire birth chart into account, not just their sun sign. That said, here's more on how these two signs fare in love and friendship, plus how they're similar and different.