But again, as aforementioned, only taking your sun signs into account isn't enough to get the full picture. Budd tells mindbodygreen that if a Scorpio has a strong Aries placement, or Mars has a strong influence on their birth chart, they'd have better luck with an Aries. And vice versa, if the Aries has some Scorpio placements or a prominent Pluto in their birth chart, "the two will find common ground and will likely have quite a bit of fun together," according to Budd.