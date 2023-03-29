Everything To Know About An Aries-Scorpio Matchup, In Friendship, Love & More
Some zodiac pairings naturally click, becoming fast friends or lovers, while others face more of a challenge when it comes to getting along. And when it comes to Aries and Scorpio's compatibility, they may get along at first but could quickly fizzle out. Here's what to know if you're curious about this astrological matchup.
Aries & Scorpio compatibility
Before we dive into Aries and Scorpio compatibility, let's look at what these two signs are all about. Aries, for instance, is a fire sign of cardinal modality. Its ruling planet is Mars, and it's represented by the Ram, which relates to this sign's headstrong, bold approach to life.
Scorpio, on the other hand, is a water sign of fixed modality. Its ruling planet is Pluto (or Mars in ancient astrology) and is represented by the Scorpion, which relates to this sign's guarded, mysterious nature.
When you put all those factors together, these two don't exactly make a classically compatible combo. As astrologer and holistic psychiatrist Kayse Budd, M.D., tells mindbodygreen, "Fire and water make steam, [which] can definitely make for a passionate connection—but, it can also overheat Scorpio and dampen Aries."
As Budd explains, Aries may find Scorpio intense, unrelenting, and controlling, while Scorpio may find Aries erratic, impulsive, and self-serving. "If Aries hurts Scorpio's feelings," she says, "the Aries may not be able to understand or own the transgression in a way that is satisfying to the Scorpio." Aries simply isn't built with the emotional range that comes so naturally to Scorpio, she notes.
"Similarly," Budd adds, "Aries may find itself frustrated by Scorpio's emotional needs and drama. To an Aries, a Scorpio seems to overreact to everything and create problems out of nothing."
Of course, it's important to remember that when it comes to astrological compatibility (aka synastry), you really have to take both people's entire birth chart into account, not just their sun sign. That said, here's more on how these two signs fare in love and friendship, plus how they're similar and different.
In a friendship
According to Budd, Aries and Scorpio will likely fare better as friends than lovers, especially if they're able to unite for a specific reason, such as working out together, which they'll both enjoy.
"They can do interesting things paired up on a work or community project, as well," Budd notes, with Aries bringing the enthusiasm and Scorpio bringing the focus.
Of course, Scorpio always has a desire to go deeper emotionally and intellectually, and Aries may have some difficulties there. As Budd explains, Aries may not be comfortable with going deep—"or just won't know how to handle these sorts of conversations in a way that engages the Scorpio." Thus, she says, this pair generally functions best on a goal-oriented level.
In a relationship
In the romance department, Aries and Scorpio do have one thing in common: high sex drives. According to Budd, both of these signs have strong libidos, although they'll express this different.
"Aries tends to be a high energy, active lover who (often) races passionately into intimacy, [and] Scorpios tend to be deeper, more emotional lovers who seek subtle, energetic connections with their partners," Budd explains. And that difference in expression may show up in other areas of the relationship as well, such as how well these two are able to emotionally connect.
That's not to say Scorpio can't "bend" toward Aries' style, Budd adds, but whether Scorpio can sustain that shift is a different story. And similarly, Aries can struggle to fulfill the emotional needs of Scorpio, who requires deep intimacy, trust, and loyalty. "Generally," Budd adds, "this pairing sizzles initially but fizzles with time."
But again, as aforementioned, only taking your sun signs into account isn't enough to get the full picture. Budd tells mindbodygreen that if a Scorpio has a strong Aries placement, or Mars has a strong influence on their birth chart, they'd have better luck with an Aries. And vice versa, if the Aries has some Scorpio placements or a prominent Pluto in their birth chart, "the two will find common ground and will likely have quite a bit of fun together," according to Budd.
If a Scorpio person is drawn to an Aries (and vice versa), she says, it usually indicates this sort of crossover compatibility hiding within their charts.
Ways they match up
While these two signs may be pretty different, one thing they do share is high energy with an abundance of drive and passion, according to Budd. As she explains, Mars is the ruler of Aries in modern astrology, but it was also the ruler of Scorpio in classical astrology before Pluto was discovered. "This shared ruler by history reveals these signs' best options for connecting," she notes.
Mars is, after all, the planet of action, sex, passion, and energy, so both of these signs connect well when they're able to initiate or engage in active pursuits together, such as sports, traveling, games, dance, yoga, as well as business, community projects, activism, etc.
"All of these are things that have Mars-like themes," Budd tells mindbodygreen, adding that where there is drive and passion (aka where steam can be utilized for power), the two can interact favorably."
Where conflict may arise
As you might be gathering already, Scorpio is emotionally intense, while Aries is less deep. As Budd explains, all of the water signs are emotionally focused with a strong need to share their feelings and connect on an emotional level. The fire signs, on the other hand, are more action-oriented, she adds, with a strong need to express and exert themselves (and their will) through action.
As such, "Scorpio often wants to explore their deepest thoughts and wounds in romantic relationships—Aries does not have much natural capacity for emotional depth," Budd tells mindbodygreen. They would rather hit start and go out and do something, she adds.
"Aries is on an assertive and spunky 'experience track' in life, compared to Scorpio's more mythical journey through the complex psychological terrain of healing and transformation," Budd says.
FAQ:
Can Scorpio and Aries be soulmates?
While these two are not considered classically compatible, Scorpio and Aries are both high energy and passionate. Being soulmates isn't out of the question, especially if they have more compatible aspects in their birth charts overall.
Why are Scorpios attracted to Aries?
Scorpios may be attracted to Aries' passionate, high-energy vibe at first, but over time, this may not be enough to sustain a relationship.
The takeaway
Not all zodiac signs will be natural fits for each other, and with an Aries and Scorpio matchup, you can definitely expect some head-butting. But if these two are evolved or have other more compatible aspects in their birth charts, there's no reason they can't enjoy a healthy and supportive relationship.
