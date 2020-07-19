"Ones are motivated by a need to be good, right, and perfect," says Hall. This type prizes morality and ethics, and they tend to be idealistic about the future and making the world a better place.

When they're stressed, Hall explains that they hold on to their views on what's right and wrong even tighter. They also have a tendency to judge themselves based on this narrative and are self-critical when they feel they're not doing things perfectly. "They feel like they can't do anything well," adds Hall.