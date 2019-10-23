What To Do When Your Partner Wants To Be Alone All The Time

It's OK if your partner wants to be alone. The problem may be that they want to be alone all of the time, meaning they don't want to spend time with you at all. Every relationship has a different dynamic, so let's start with the basics.

In any relationship, you need time together as a couple and individual time when you spend time apart. This will help you balance your individual needs and the relationship's needs. That said, some people are more extroverted, meaning they recharge by being around others. For example, an extrovert might like to spend a lot of time with friends or with their romantic partner because they find that social time energizing. This is different from someone who is more introverted, meaning they need time alone to recharge and feel energized.

If you are in a relationship with someone who needs time alone to recharge, don't take it personally. It's about their needs, not something you are doing wrong.

However, if their need for alone time is negatively affecting the relationship, then it's worth a discussion. It's OK to spend time alone, but if your partner isn't investing any time with you to the point that you feel distant, disconnected, or ignored, then there may be a bigger problem to deal with.