Type Twos, also called The Helpers, are generous and nurturing. Since they tend to sacrifice their own needs in order to meet the needs of others, mutuality is the key to a healthy partnership here.

“Too often..Twos are offering love, rather than preparing to receive it,” Paasch said. “They need to find someone who knows how to challenge them to receive.”

Since they put so much energy into caring for others, it’s easy for Twos to feel used or underappreciated. “[They] deserve someone who doesn’t require them to be a caretaker,” Paasch said.

According to Paasch, many Twos have reported happy relationships with their same type. This is likely because they are both empathetic, open communicators, and will go out of their way to support one another.