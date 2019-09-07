5 Ways To Reconnect To Your Spirituality When You Feel Tired & Overwhelmed

In my life coaching practice, I have some clients who are exhausted and have little to no time left in the day for themselves. Can you relate? So many of us intuitively know what we need to do to feel better (i.e., self-care and self-love), yet we can't find the energy to do it. Maintaining a spiritual practice—i.e., one that helps you feel aligned with your true self so you can stay connected to you higher self—starts to feel less like a necessity and more like a chore.

There's no one-size-fits-all for spirituality, and everyone's practice will look a bit different. But in the process of writing my forthcoming book, Joy Seeker, I discovered some tips that can help anyone reconnect with spirit amid chaotic days. Here are five to try the next time you feel off track or disconnected: