I Wear The Same Sneakers Every Day To Walk My Dog & They're Perfect For Wide Feet

As someone with wide feet, I've alway struggled to find sneakers that looked as good as they felt. When I was a child, I actually refused to wear tennis shoes; they either further exaggerated the width of my foot or squeezed my arches so tightly that it hurt. Then I moved to New York City at 22-years-old, and comfy sneakers became an essential part of the dress code.

While I found a few impressive brands over the years—including Thousand Fell's no-stain sneakers—the Cariuma Salvas stood out for accommodating a wide foot with a flattering fit. Rather than my foot hanging slightly off the sides of the rubber outsole, it's gently hugged by the ethically sourced leather.

The hand-cut uppers also taper in slightly, which elongates the look of my foot. It also allows me to play with the laces, ensuring the shoe is tight where I want it but with wiggle room where I don't. Although I have the all-white style, I think the splash of color on the black-and-white pair further emphasizes the this elongating effect. (The woes of wide feet!)

More importantly, the sneakers are undeniably comfortable. The memory foam sole makes every step comparable to walking on clouds—and the same cushioning is used for the heel collar. This adds additional ankle support and prevents painful blisters. Truth be told, I've actually never gotten a blister from these kicks, even wearing them right out of the box.