 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Outdoors
I Used To Dread Walking My Dog Before Finding This Hands-Free Leash

I Used To Dread Walking My Dog Before Finding This Hands-Free Leash

Braelyn Wood
mbg Deputy Commerce Editor By Braelyn Wood
mbg Deputy Commerce Editor
Braelyn Wood is the Deputy Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism from Northwestern University, along with a certificate in marketing.
I Used To Dread Walking My Dog Before Finding This Must-Have Product

woman walking dog 05/2022

Image by Vertikala / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
May 22, 2022 — 12:34 PM

One of my biggest pet parent struggles was teaching my dog to walk on a leash. Because my vet recommended skipping outdoor walks until my puppy was fully vaccinated, my mini Australian shepherd got accustomed to being carried around like a baby doll. When she did finally step foot on the pavement, it required loads of bribing (and a little bit of pulling) to get her moving. 

As my dog got comfortable walking on a leash, her herding instincts began to kick in. She would weave back and forth anytime there was extra lead, a safety hazard for all parties involved. Easily startled, she’d also yank out of my arms whenever a stroller or scooter passed (a common occurrence in my family-oriented neighborhood). Basically, I dreaded walking my dog. 

When Fable offered to send over a sample of the Magic Link—a hands-free leash—I figured it was worth a shot. I was already at the end of my rope (or should I say leash), so our daily walks couldn’t get worse.

Why a hands-free leash.

I quickly realized that a hands-free leash came with more benefits than keeping your paws free. Fable’s adjustable design lets me choose how to wear the body loop, which can adjust to different lengths. While some users opt to wear around their waist, I like to loop around my body. This gives me more control over the walk and keeps the leash relatively short, so my pup can’t excessively weave around my feet. 

My pup also wears a harness during walks, but I prefer to take it off when we’re home to ensure she doesn’t overheat or get tangles in her fur. I love that the Magic Link can easily clip onto the harness when she’s wearing one, but it also can serve as a slip-on collar for quick potty breaks throughout the day. 

Plus, the durable design feels extremely sturdy. I’ve never had to worry about the leash snapping or the hardware breaking during my walks—something that used to constantly plague my mind. The rubber material is also extremely easy to clean, which is a must for my dusty gravel-based dog park.

I’m relieved that walks are finally a good experience for both of us; I can scroll through work emails or drink coffee while knowing my pup is securely heeling at my side.

Fable Magic Link

Fable Magic Link

$65
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Where to buy a hands-free leash.

While I love my Magic Link, it’s definitely a more luxurious option—especially for those new to the world of hands-free leashes. Luckily, there are plenty of great alternatives that give the same ease at a slightly lower price.

1. Zee.Dog Hands-Free Rope Leash

This sleek pick swaps silicone for a polyester corded rope, which gives your dog a bit more leverage. While it doesn’t have a built-in slip collar, the wearable component easily adjusts to fit your waist, body, or wrist. Available in five modern colors, it packs plenty of value for just $40.


Available at amazon.com

wearable nylon rope leash

2. iYoShop Hands-Free Dog Leash

Struggling with a dog that pulls? This popular Amazon pick opts for a bungee leash with two shock-absorbing sections. Woven with light-reflecting thread for night visibility, the leash connects to a fanny pack with enough room for your phone, poop bags, and treats.


Available at amazon.com

black hands-free leash with bungee

3. Oneisall Hands-Free Dog Leash

Not ready to fully commit to a hands-free design? This affordable pick costs $13, so you won’t have to stress about trying something new. (Hey, new pet routines can be hard.) The streamlined option has both a slip-knot collar and adjustable shoulder leash, but the metal rings require a bit of extra time in set-up. It’s also important to note the eight-foot leash is only recommended for small to medium pups.


Available at amazon.com

black hands-free leash

The takeaway.

probiotic+

probiotic+
Say goodbye to bloating, and hello to a lighter you.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(72)
probiotic+

I used to despise walking my dog, but now I can’t imagine a world without her on my hot girl walks—and it’s all thanks to a hands-free leash. Along with the ChomChom Roller, I consider it a must-have purchase for pet parents everywhere. Your dog (and un-spilled coffee) will thank you.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Braelyn Wood
Braelyn Wood mbg Deputy Commerce Editor
Braelyn Wood is the Deputy Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism from Northwestern University, along with a certificate in marketing. After interning at Bustle...

More On This Topic

Motivation

I'm A Psychiatrist & These Hacks Will Get Your Brain To Genuinely Love Exercise

Jason Wachob
I'm A Psychiatrist & These Hacks Will Get Your Brain To Genuinely Love Exercise
Motivation

Make Your Daily Walks Even Better With These Podiatrist-Approved Sneakers

Merrell Readman
Make Your Daily Walks Even Better With These Podiatrist-Approved Sneakers
$4999

Health Coach Certification

With Multiple Instructors
Health Coach Certification
Spirituality

Seeing This Sign From The Universe Can Mean An Ending Is Near

Sarah Regan
Seeing This Sign From The Universe Can Mean An Ending Is Near
Friendships

Just A Big List Of Cute Things To Do With Your Friends

Sarah Regan
Just A Big List Of Cute Things To Do With Your Friends
Mental Health

This Unique Form Of Fitness Helped Me Heal After Intense Trauma

Elaine Wolf, MA, MSW, LMFT
This Unique Form Of Fitness Helped Me Heal After Intense Trauma
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

I Tested This Cult-Favorite Sunscreen For 3 Weeks — Here Are My Honest Thoughts

Jamie Schneider
I Tested This Cult-Favorite Sunscreen For 3 Weeks — Here Are My Honest Thoughts
Friendships

Ze, Xem, & Beyond: How To Use Neopronouns Respectfully & Why They Matter

Stephanie Barnes
Ze, Xem, & Beyond: How To Use Neopronouns Respectfully & Why They Matter
Beauty

3 AAPI Beauty Founders Share How Their Culture Inspires Their Brands

Hannah Frye
3 AAPI Beauty Founders Share How Their Culture Inspires Their Brands
Home

This Delicate-Looking Plant Is Actually Shockingly Hardy

Alex Shea
This Delicate-Looking Plant Is Actually Shockingly Hardy
Home

5 Sneaky Bedroom Irritants That Could Be Sabotaging Your Deep Sleep

Emma Loewe
5 Sneaky Bedroom Irritants That Could Be Sabotaging Your Deep Sleep
Spirituality

This Is The Week To Take The Plunge In Your Relationship, Astrologers Say

The AstroTwins
This Is The Week To Take The Plunge In Your Relationship, Astrologers Say
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/fable-magic-link-review

Your article and new folder have been saved!