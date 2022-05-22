I Used To Dread Walking My Dog Before Finding This Must-Have Product

One of my biggest pet parent struggles was teaching my dog to walk on a leash. Because my vet recommended skipping outdoor walks until my puppy was fully vaccinated, my mini Australian shepherd got accustomed to being carried around like a baby doll. When she did finally step foot on the pavement, it required loads of bribing (and a little bit of pulling) to get her moving.

As my dog got comfortable walking on a leash, her herding instincts began to kick in. She would weave back and forth anytime there was extra lead, a safety hazard for all parties involved. Easily startled, she’d also yank out of my arms whenever a stroller or scooter passed (a common occurrence in my family-oriented neighborhood). Basically, I dreaded walking my dog.

When Fable offered to send over a sample of the Magic Link—a hands-free leash—I figured it was worth a shot. I was already at the end of my rope (or should I say leash), so our daily walks couldn’t get worse.