My Dog's Fur Was Everywhere — Until I Found This (A Must-Have For Pet Owners)

No fabric surface is safe from the wrath of the ChomChom. Both my roommate and I use the device on our sheets, duvets, and pillows a few times a week to pick up loose fur. It gives our spaces an easy refresh without needing to wash our bedding multiple times per week. The couch also receives regular rub downs with the ChomChom, and it’s the only reason the budget-friendly seating still looks so high-end.

The ChomChom is also a phenomenal addition for keeping clothing fur-free. We use it on our wool winter coats, dark denim, and black tops to remove any random pet hair. Similar to bedding, it needs to be held taut to prevent the brush from getting caught up on loose fabric. However, it’s far more efficient than any lint roller that I’ve previously used, even if it does require some unique maneuvering.

My only complaints about the device is that it’s mostly made from plastic and rather loud. But it’s worth noting the plastic is BPA-free and the manual device is still quieter than a vacuum, even if my dog ran out of the room the first time that I tried to use it. (Now she sits patiently on the other side of the couch until my work is done, only to immediately undo it). Plus, the durable design shows no wear or tear even after hundreds of uses over the past 18 months—so I expect it to last.