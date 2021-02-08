3 Easy Ways To Be A More Eco-Minded Pet Parent

When it comes to sustainable habits in everyday life, the natural tendency is to think about your individual relationship with the planet and world you inhabit. From how to set up your kitchen for low-waste success, to your a.m.-to-p.m. at-home lighting scheme and electricity use, you consider how your unique actions affect the health of the world at large.

While this is a necessary first step toward a more eco-conscious life, it's also important to think about the things, both inanimate and animate, that you're responsible for beyond your own body and mind. From vehicles and appliances to your children—human and pet! Your furry best friend can't be responsible for himself, so it's important you consider your pet's little carbon pawprints for him. To help make the process a mere walk in the park, here are a few helpful tips and swaps.