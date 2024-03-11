Advertisement
I Tested The Adidas Sambas For 2 Months — Here's My Brutally Honest Review
I wear sneakers more than any other footwear, so I’m extremely particular with which brands and styles I wear. I’ve amassed a collection of over a dozen pairs of shoes dedicated specifically to walking and everyday wear—and it’s not easy to add another pair to the mix (thanks to a tiny New York City closet).
But there’s something about the Adidas Sambas that drew me in like a siren. Perhaps it was the many celebrities (e.g. Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber, and Jennifer Lawrence) who rock these trendy shoes daily, or maybe it was my fine-tuned sneaker radar telling me this pair belonged in my closet.
Whatever brought me to my Sambas, I’m thankful for it daily. This sleek, stylish, and surprisingly durable sneaker now plays a starring role in my lineup.
PSA: They’re not going to be in stock much longer.
5 reasons the Adidas Sambas are worth the hype
They're podiatrist-approved
As soon as I laced up my Sambas, I knew they hit the mark on comfort and aesthetics—but I wouldn’t be a mindbodygreen editor if I didn’t also make sure they were approved by podiatrists.
Since the Sambas were originally designed as an indoor soccer shoe, they may not provide as much cushioning or support as shoes specifically designed for walking—but podiatrist Dina Gohil, DPM, says they’re still a suitable walking shoe thanks to their durable construction.
“Adidas Sambas have a timeless design and are known for their durability, which makes them a popular choice for various activities beyond soccer,” Gohil explains.
They keep my feet supported while out and about
Like most of my favorite day-to-day sneakers, the Sambas are not designed for rigorous activities or intense exercise. That in mind, I’ve actually been pretty shocked by how well they support my feet while out and about.
I often wear these kicks from morning to night, which in my case means an average of 12,000 steps per day—and I’ve never felt sore after wearing them.
“Adidas Sambas offer decent support, especially in the midfoot and heel areas,” Gohil confirms. “The leather upper provides some structure, but the sole may not offer as much cushioning compared to walking-specific shoes.”
They hold up well, even with all-day wear
Gohil noted that durability is where the Sambas truly shine, and I can attest. I’ve had my pair for just over two months, and they still look brand new.
Of course, how long your Sambas last will depend on how often you wear them and how well you take care of them. “You may need to replace them every 6 to 12 months, or when you notice significant signs of wear such as sole deterioration or upper damage,” Gohil says.
They’re comfortable & lightweight enough for warm weather
I likely would have rocked my trendy Sambas even if they weren’t super comfortable—but I’m so relieved that these shoes actually feel good on my feet.
Although I’ve been comfortably wearing my Sambas since I got them for Christmas, the lightweight design makes them the perfect spring and summer shoe.
They’re the trendiest sneakers I own
I’ve worn my Sambas with activewear, jeans, dresses, and athleisure, and it’s become increasingly apparent that these trendy shoes go with just about everything. Plus, they’re available in a whopping 27 colorways.
I now understand why they’re all the rage among celebrities and fashion enthusiasts alike. If you haven’t already seen the Adidas Sambas everywhere, you’re about to start noticing them.
What I'd change about the Sambas
While they were designed for soccer, these shoes serve their purpose as a great go-to everyday shoe for when you’re out and about—but they're not the pair I'd reach for if I'm going out specifically for a walk. And if you’re looking for a shoe with enough support for more rigorous activities, these won't be it.
That in mind, aside from more inventory (read: They’re always selling out), there’s not much I’d change about the Sambas when it comes to their fit, feel, or appearance—but I do wish they were made with more sustainable materials.
If you want another comfortable and versatile shoe that's also sustainable, I'd recommend the Cariuma Oca low or IBI sneakers.
Are the Adidas Sambas worth it?
Yes, the Adidas Sambas are fully worth it. A part of me worried they were overhyped, but I’m here to tell you the hype is all real.
These stylish shoes are comfortable, supportive enough for daily wear, and hold up extremely well. When you consider the fact that you’ll only need to replace them every 6 to 12 months, this is $100 you won’t regret spending
The takeaway
If you’re looking for a go-to everyday sneaker to carry you through spring and summer, let the Sambas be it. They’re comfortably, stylish, podiatrist-approved, and go with just about every outfit in my wardrobe. But I can’t stress this enough: These shoes are always selling out—so you’ll want to grab them while you can.
Sneaker lover tip: If you can’t find your size, the equally loved Adidas Gazelle are a worthy alternative.
