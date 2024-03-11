Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Routines

I Tested The Adidas Sambas For 2 Months — Here's My Brutally Honest Review

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
March 11, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
adidas sambas review
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
March 11, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

I wear sneakers more than any other footwear, so I’m extremely particular with which brands and styles I wear. I’ve amassed a collection of over a dozen pairs of shoes dedicated specifically to walking and everyday wear—and it’s not easy to add another pair to the mix (thanks to a tiny New York City closet). 

But there’s something about the Adidas Sambas that drew me in like a siren. Perhaps it was the many celebrities (e.g. Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber, and Jennifer Lawrence) who rock these trendy shoes daily, or maybe it was my fine-tuned sneaker radar telling me this pair belonged in my closet. 

Whatever brought me to my Sambas, I’m thankful for it daily. This sleek, stylish, and surprisingly durable sneaker now plays a starring role in my lineup.

PSA: They’re not going to be in stock much longer.

adidas sambas review
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

5 reasons the Adidas Sambas are worth the hype

They're podiatrist-approved

As soon as I laced up my Sambas, I knew they hit the mark on comfort and aesthetics—but I wouldn’t be a mindbodygreen editor if I didn’t also make sure they were approved by podiatrists.

Since the Sambas were originally designed as an indoor soccer shoe, they may not provide as much cushioning or support as shoes specifically designed for walking—but podiatrist Dina Gohil, DPM, says they’re still a suitable walking shoe thanks to their durable construction.

“Adidas Sambas have a timeless design and are known for their durability, which makes them a popular choice for various activities beyond soccer,” Gohil explains.

Adidas Sambas

$100
Adidas Sambas review

They keep my feet supported while out and about

Like most of my favorite day-to-day sneakers, the Sambas are not designed for rigorous activities or intense exercise. That in mind, I’ve actually been pretty shocked by how well they support my feet while out and about.

I often wear these kicks from morning to night, which in my case means an average of 12,000 steps per day—and I’ve never felt sore after wearing them.

“Adidas Sambas offer decent support, especially in the midfoot and heel areas,” Gohil confirms. “The leather upper provides some structure, but the sole may not offer as much cushioning compared to walking-specific shoes.”

They hold up well, even with all-day wear

Gohil noted that durability is where the Sambas truly shine, and I can attest. I’ve had my pair for just over two months, and they still look brand new.

Of course, how long your Sambas last will depend on how often you wear them and how well you take care of them. “You may need to replace them every 6 to 12 months, or when you notice significant signs of wear such as sole deterioration or upper damage,” Gohil says.

adidas sambas review
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

They’re comfortable & lightweight enough for warm weather 

I likely would have rocked my trendy Sambas even if they weren’t super comfortable—but I’m so relieved that these shoes actually feel good on my feet. 

Although I’ve been comfortably wearing my Sambas since I got them for Christmas, the lightweight design makes them the perfect spring and summer shoe.

They’re the trendiest sneakers I own

I’ve worn my Sambas with activewear, jeans, dresses, and athleisure, and it’s become increasingly apparent that these trendy shoes go with just about everything. Plus, they’re available in a whopping 27 colorways.

I now understand why they’re all the rage among celebrities and fashion enthusiasts alike. If you haven’t already seen the Adidas Sambas everywhere, you’re about to start noticing them.

adidas sambas review
Image by mbg creative

What I'd change about the Sambas

While they were designed for soccer, these shoes serve their purpose as a great go-to everyday shoe for when you’re out and about—but they're not the pair I'd reach for if I'm going out specifically for a walk. And if you’re looking for a shoe with enough support for more rigorous activities, these won't be it.

That in mind, aside from more inventory (read: They’re always selling out), there’s not much I’d change about the Sambas when it comes to their fit, feel, or appearance—but I do wish they were made with more sustainable materials.

If you want another comfortable and versatile shoe that's also sustainable, I'd recommend the Cariuma Oca low or IBI sneakers.

Are the Adidas Sambas worth it?

Yes, the Adidas Sambas are fully worth it. A part of me worried they were overhyped, but I’m here to tell you the hype is all real.

These stylish shoes are comfortable, supportive enough for daily wear, and hold up extremely well. When you consider the fact that you’ll only need to replace them every 6 to 12 months, this is $100 you won’t regret spending

Adidas Sambas

$100
Adidas Sambas review

The takeaway

If you’re looking for a go-to everyday sneaker to carry you through spring and summer, let the Sambas be it. They’re comfortably, stylish, podiatrist-approved, and go with just about every outfit in my wardrobe. But I can’t stress this enough: These shoes are always selling out—so you’ll want to grab them while you can.

Sneaker lover tip: If you can’t find your size, the equally loved Adidas Gazelle are a worthy alternative.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

The 14 Best Stretches For Releasing Tight, Achy Hips STAT
Routines

The 14 Best Stretches For Releasing Tight, Achy Hips STAT

Joana Neziri, MS, NASM

I've Worn These Sneakers For 7 Years & They Still Live Up To The Hype
Routines

I've Worn These Sneakers For 7 Years & They Still Live Up To The Hype

Carleigh Ferrante

How I Melted Away Years Of Shoulder Tension (& 3 Exercises To Keep It At Bay)
Recovery

How I Melted Away Years Of Shoulder Tension (& 3 Exercises To Keep It At Bay)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

I Hoard White Sneakers — But These Are My No. 1 Pick For Everyday
Routines

I Hoard White Sneakers — But These Are My No. 1 Pick For Everyday

Hannah Margaret Allen

I Asked 5 People With Superbly High Sleep Scores What They Do Before Bed
Integrative Health

I Asked 5 People With Superbly High Sleep Scores What They Do Before Bed

Hannah Frye

I'm A Harvard-Trained MD: This Is The Biggest Disease Trigger No One Talks About
Integrative Health

I'm A Harvard-Trained MD: This Is The Biggest Disease Trigger No One Talks About

Jason Wachob

The 14 Best Stretches For Releasing Tight, Achy Hips STAT
Routines

The 14 Best Stretches For Releasing Tight, Achy Hips STAT

Joana Neziri, MS, NASM

I've Worn These Sneakers For 7 Years & They Still Live Up To The Hype
Routines

I've Worn These Sneakers For 7 Years & They Still Live Up To The Hype

Carleigh Ferrante

How I Melted Away Years Of Shoulder Tension (& 3 Exercises To Keep It At Bay)
Recovery

How I Melted Away Years Of Shoulder Tension (& 3 Exercises To Keep It At Bay)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

I Hoard White Sneakers — But These Are My No. 1 Pick For Everyday
Routines

I Hoard White Sneakers — But These Are My No. 1 Pick For Everyday

Hannah Margaret Allen

I Asked 5 People With Superbly High Sleep Scores What They Do Before Bed
Integrative Health

I Asked 5 People With Superbly High Sleep Scores What They Do Before Bed

Hannah Frye

I'm A Harvard-Trained MD: This Is The Biggest Disease Trigger No One Talks About
Integrative Health

I'm A Harvard-Trained MD: This Is The Biggest Disease Trigger No One Talks About

Jason Wachob

more Movement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Enneagram Compatibility: How The Types Pair RomanticallyAura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your AuraWhat Color Is Your Aura? This Quiz Can Find Out In 3 Minutes FlatYoga For Beginners: A Guide To Poses Benefits & History23 Immune-Boosting Foods: Fruits Veggies Proteins & MoreSoluble vs. Insoluble Fiber: Benefits & Food Lists
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.