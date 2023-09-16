Shopping for shoes that are stylish, supportive, and easier on the environment is a tough task, to say the least—but we could all stand to be a bit more intentional about our footwear. The best sustainable shoes will lessen your carbon footprint (pun intended) and feel so much better on your feet.

But why is this important? Well, the footwear industry is responsible for a lot of overproduction. And to make things worse, the materials that make up shoes are some of the most difficult to recycle due to their multi-material content, says Ashlee Piper, sustainability expert and author of Give A Sh*t: Do Good. Live Better. Save the Planet.

While buying second hand is the most environmentally friendly choice, many brands have become more conscious about the materials they use (and how they use them). Read on for our top picks.