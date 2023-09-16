The 9 Best Sustainable Shoes: Eco-Friendly Flats, Sneakers, Boots, & More
Shopping for shoes that are stylish, supportive, and easier on the environment is a tough task, to say the least—but we could all stand to be a bit more intentional about our footwear. The best sustainable shoes will lessen your carbon footprint (pun intended) and feel so much better on your feet.
But why is this important? Well, the footwear industry is responsible for a lot of overproduction. And to make things worse, the materials that make up shoes are some of the most difficult to recycle due to their multi-material content, says Ashlee Piper, sustainability expert and author of Give A Sh*t: Do Good. Live Better. Save the Planet.
While buying second hand is the most environmentally friendly choice, many brands have become more conscious about the materials they use (and how they use them). Read on for our top picks.
What are sustainable shoes?
Sustainable shoes are made and produced using environmentally friendly practices. That includes design, sourcing, production, and distribution. Sustainable shoe brands generally rely on recycled and renewable resources (such as recycled fabric, reused plastic bottles, or synthetic materials) and prioritize carbon emissions, fair trade practices, and more.
How do shoes impact the environment?
Think about how many pairs of shoes you own—probably at least four or five. Then consider how many people there are on planet Earth (around 8 billion).
What if every person on the planet had four or five pairs of shoes? That would bring us to about 40 billion pairs of shoes, at least!
Each individual shoe requires a whole laundry list of materials, some of which can be harmful to the environment—and the actual manufacturing and distribution can have an environmental impact, too (not to mention the labor and ethics considerations).
With more than 20 billion pairs of shoes manufactured every year, shoes pose plenty of environmental threats, making it important to be intentional about the companies you’re buying from.
Brands like Allbirds, Cariuma, Veja, and Thousand Fell take sustainability seriously, from design through disposal.
How to choose sustainable shoes
As with all things, there’s no one right way to approach sustainable shoes, but according to Piper, it’s all about choosing footwear made with longevity and the planet in mind.
“My personal rubric spans fair working conditions and materials, patterns, and processes that are planet conscious,” she explains.
In order to choose the best sustainable shoes, you should also consider function. Will you be wearing these shoes to walk long distances? Or are you looking for something a little fancier that will suit you well at the office or special events?
Next, take a look at the materials used. Choose a shoe made from recycled or environmentally sound materials such as cotton, hemp, recycled plastics, or synthetic materials—the simpler, the better.
Generally, the more minimal the materials, the less impact the shoes have on the environment.
Best slip-on: Cariuma Oca Low
Pros:
- Made from recycled & organic materials
- Carbon-neutral shipping
Cons:
- Squeaky on some floors
Materials:Recycled plasticsSustainably sourced natural rubberGOTS-certified organic cotton canvas
Sizes available:5-13Half sizes available
Colorways:16+ options
Return policy:60 days
Machine-washable:No
A favorite here at Mindbodygreen, the Oca Low shoe is our pick for the best slip-ons—but we haven’t met a Cariuma style that we don’t love. Made with recycled plastics, sustainably sourced natural rubber, and GOTS-certified organic cotton canvas, the Oca Lows are as sustainable as it gets.
Lobkova explains that, while these sneakers are completely flat (which can put a lot of strain on the Achilles tendon), the cork insole is naturally firm and durable.
The removable soles offer great arch support as is, but can also be replaced with custom orthotics. Best of all, the brand is a Certified B Corp and plants two trees in the Brazilian rainforest for every pair of sneakers purchased.
Best everyday: Thousand Fell Lace Up
Pros:
- Durable and recyclable
- Stain-proof, water-resistant exterior
Cons:
- They sell out regularly
Materials:Recycled upperRubber back heelRecycled PET lacesStructural details from coconut, sugar cane, and palm
Sizes available:5-10Half sizes available
Colorways:11
Return policy:30 days
Machine-washable:No
This brand is extremely popular for its range of eco-friendly footwear made in lace-up, court, or slip-on styles. Our favorite, the Lace-Up, has the most reviews from shoppers who rave about the style’s design, comfort, and durability.
These sneakers are stain-proof and water-resistant—a win if you’re always struggling to keep your sneaks clean—and made from sustainably sourced materials. The soles are made from recycled rubber that offers just the right amount of cushioning and support, while remaining lightweight and breathable.
Mindbodygreen commerce editor, Carleigh Ferrante, says she considers these lace-up sneakers an especially solid pick for travelers. “They don’t require a break-in period, and the sustainable materials are odor-resistant—so you’ll not only skip the blisters but also smelly luggage!”
Best ballet flat: Alohas Rosalind Ballet Flats
Pros:
- Sustainable leather fabric
- Versatile styling
Cons:
- Not the most supportive
Materials:Sustainable leatherEcologic finishing
Sizes available:5-11.5Half sizes available
Colorways:3
Return policy:30 days
Machine-washable:No
Sustainable shoes can be timeless. Case in point: The Rosalind Ballet Flats from Alohas. The unstructured shoe is designed with Leather Working Group-certified leather, which means that all of the leather materials used to make the shoe are certified low impact and contribute to less pollution.
Being a ballet flat, this pick isn’t the most supportive for long days on your feet. Still, it boasts a comfortable fit complete with elasticized backs and flexible soles.—and the delicate bow detailing only adds to this shoe’s appeal.
Best breathable: Allbirds Tree Runners
Pros:
- Lightweight and breathable
- Machine washable
Cons:
- May not have enough support for some
- Half sizes not available
Materials:TENCEL LyocellSugarcane-based green EVARecycled plastic bottlesMerino wool
Sizes available:5-11
Colorways:18
Return policy:30 days
Machine-washable:Yes
Featuring a breathable TENCEL Lyocell upper, castor oil and sugarcane foam, and recycled water bottle shoe laces, the Tree Runner is as sustainable as (new) shoes get. Flexible and soft, these shoes feel comfortable and lightweight during long days on your feet (i.e., traveling, errands, etc.)
According to Nelya Lobkova, Surgical Podiatrist, founder of Step Up Footcare, and biomechanics consultant for KLAW, Allbirds’ upper wool blend can be especially comfortable for those with forefoot deformities, such as bunions and hammertoes.
However, Lobkova notes that Allbirds are relatively unsupportive. If this is an important factor for you, we recommend swapping out the removable insole for a custom orthotic.
In a comparison of Allbirds to Cariuma, mindbodygreen contributing writer Jamey Powell wrote, “I’ve known about these shoes for so long and can’t believe I’ve been sleeping on them. They’re truly so comfortable and great for walking the dog, running errands, or just bopping around town.”
Best sneaker: Nike Air Max Dawn
Pros:
- Lightweight, flexible construction
- Responsive and stable
Cons:
- Not every material is 100% sustainable
Materials:Recycled polyesterRecycled rubberRecycled Nike Grind foam (made of used Nike shoe scraps)
Sizes available:5-12
Colorways:5
Return policy:60 days
Machine-washable:No
The Nike Air Max Dawns are the first sneaker to feature the brand’s new foam technology, Nike Grind, a type of recycled foam made from scraps of Nike shoes and other materials. It’s made with at least 20% recycled materials, including recycled polyester, rubber, and Nike Grind foam.
Plus, the shoe is part of the brand’s Move to Zero sustainability initiative, which aims to create a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. Also nice: a lightweight, flexible construction feels good on the feet—and the fact that the shoe’s sole is responsive and stable only adds to its appeal.
We’re also partial to the colorways, which include traditional black or white, along with a few brighter, poppier hues. If you're looking for a sneaker that will serve you well, pair with any outfit, and be planet-positive, this is one to consider.
Best sandals: Teva Original Universal
Pros:
- Made from recycled & organic materials
- Odor-resistant
Cons:
- Can be slippery on wet surfaces
Materials:EVA midsoleRubber outsoleTreated with Life Naturals (a responsibly sourced peppermint-based antimicrobial)Recycled plastic
Sizes available:5-12
Colorways:15
Return policy:30 days
Machine-washable:No
Teva uses recycled cotton fibers and materials sourced from farms that utilize sustainable growing practices. This style in particular is perhaps the brand’s most popular; you can likely spot it all around the world, which is a testament to the timeless comfort and versatile style of the shoe.
The shoes feature quick-dry webbing made from recycled plastic, adjustable polyester yarn straps, and a molded EVA midsole with heel cupping and arch support.
Perhaps our favorite attribute: The shoes are treated with Life Naturals, a responsibly sourced peppermint-based antimicrobial that fights the growth of odor-causing bacteria.
With thousands of positive reviews, there’s no denying that this is an ideal choice for a wide range of activities, from walking and errands to light hiking and boating.
Best stylish: Veja V-90
Pros:
- Versatile and fashionable
- Comfortable
Cons:
- Can require break-in time
- Half sizes not available
Materials:Synthetic and recycled rubberSugar caneRecycled EVAOrganic cottonOrganic traced leatherSuede
Sizes available:4-13
Colorways:7
Return policy:28 days
Machine-washable:No
There’s a lot to love about Vejas: sustainable materials, comfortable, worn-in leather, a cushioned insole, and the fashionable design. Truly, snagging a pair of the V-90’s is a no-brainer.
As far as the materials are concerned, this shoe is constructed from organic cotton (grown without the use of harmful pesticides or herbicides), as well as fair-trade leather certified by the Leather Working Group, a group that ensures animals are treated humanely and the environment is protected.
What’s more, the Amazonian rubber sole is harvested from sustainable forests. Overall, this everyday shoe is a great choice for those in the market for a stylish, comfortable, and sustainable sneaker.
Best recycled: Rothy’s The Point II
Pros:
- Made from recycled plastic bottles and fishing nets
- Machine washable
Cons:
- Sizing can be inconsistent; size up for wide feet
Materials:Plastic bottles
Sizes available:5-13Half sizes available
Colorways:6
Return policy:30 days
Machine-washable:Yes
Perhaps one of the most truly sustainable options on our list, this pick from Rothy’s is made using recycled plastic bottles and fishing nets. In fact, each pair of shoes utilizes about 10 plastic bottles.
The brand offers a recycling program that allows customers to return their old shoes to be recycled into new ones, effectively closing the loop on their manufacturing process. And, if fair labor practices are something of value to you, rest assured knowing the company is committed to using ethical labor practices and doesn’t use any animal products in its shoes.
The latest iteration of the brand’s most popular flat has a more spacious toe box, added elastic for more stretch, and the brand’s supportive insole for increased comfort and support.
Best boot: Reformation River Boot
Pros:
- Sleek, stylish design
- Stain-proof, water-resistant exterior
Cons:
- Expensive
Materials:Organic cottonRecycled polyesterNatural rubberBovine leather sourced from Leather Working Group
Sizes available:5-11Half sizes available
Colorways:3
Return policy:30 days
Machine-washable:No
Reformation is a solid go-to for sustainable footwear that looks fashionable and feels incredibly luxe. Sure, the price tag is on the higher side, but these River Boots are worth every penny.
They’re made with a variety of sustainable materials, including recycled polyester, organic cotton, natural rubber, and bovine leather from the Leather Working Group, and are designed to be recycled at the end of their life. Also nice: Reformation has a commitment to social responsibility and donates a portion of its profits to environmental causes.
I (the writer) personally purchased a pair of my own and love how fashionable they look. Between the three-inch block heel and high-knee fit, they offer a subtle flair of elegance to any outfit. I’m obsessed with the color options (black, black croc, and ruby), but ultimately kept it classic with the black leather.
How we picked
Quality
Quality is key, especially since shoes are worn daily for many activities. Whether you want something for walking, wearing to the office, or exercising, you’ll find a high-quality option on this list.
Expert Insight
The sustainable shoes on our list fit the criteria outlined by the experts we interviewed. We considered foot health and kept comfort top of mind.
Reviews
Everyone has different feet, so it’s hard to speak from one perspective. To ensure we’re offering a breadth of options, we took customer reviews into consideration. Many styles on our list boast five-star reviews from the people who have tried them and wear them regularly.
Materials
Materials can make or break your experience with a shoe and the impact it has on the environment. We considered fabrics and types of material used in each shoe to ensure comfortable, blister-free wear while also keeping sustainability top of mind.
FAQ
What shoe company is the most ethical?
There are several ethical shoe companies, including Allbirds, Cariuma, Veja, to name a few. Since ethics vary from person to person, it’s hard to say which brand is the most ethical. This will depend on the factors you value most—be that biodegradability, whether or not a brand uses sweatshops, shipping materials, or another factor.
Is Nike sustainable?
While Nike is not the most sustainable brand on the planet, it’s making an effort. The brand is dedicated to inventing more efficient materials and reusing plastic, yarn, and textiles when possible, in order to make strides on its journey to being zero carbon and zero waste.
Can shoes be eco-friendly?
Shoes can be eco-friendly—it all depends on the materials. Those made from recycled plastic bottles, old shoes, or tires are considered sustainable because they don’t require new materials to be produced.
Eco-friendly shoes should minimize the impact on the environment throughout their life cycles, spanning creation and design, manufacturing, and maintenance.
Is Adidas really eco-friendly?
According to the brand, Adidas has adopted more sustainable practices and has incorporated eco-friendly materials into its products such as recycled polyester, organic cotton, and ocean-derived plastic.
What shoe material is best for your feet and the environment?
Natural, recycled fibers such as cotton, linen, hemp, and wool are considered a better choice (as opposed to synthetic fibers like polyester and nylon) for the environment.
The material best for your feet will vary from person to person, so it’s best to try a number of options to find what’s best for you.
The takeaway
Shoes are a huge contributor to environmental waste, so we don’t recommend taking shortcuts with footwear. The best sustainable shoes will keep you comfortable and supported during all activities—and you’ll be doing a major good deed for the planet. Learn more about how to pick the right shoes in our roundup of the best walking shoes for women.