Much like the NAIOCA style above, Cariuma’s SALVAS are another skateboard style shoe with a sustainable twist. They’re made with ethically-sourced leather from Leather Working Group (LWG) Gold Rated tanneries (as opposed to cattle farms on deforested land).

The leather design gives these a touch more durability than Cariuma’s canvas sneakers—and the shoe still uses recycled plastics, cork, plant-based foam, and organic cotton.

What our tester says: "With the same memory foam and cork insole, these are just as comfortable as the NAIOCA, with a little more weight to them. I especially love the worn-in leather-and-suede look and elevated debossed logo. They’re a little warm for these hot summer months, but I will definitely rock them in the fall and winter." — Jamie Powell, mindbodygreen contributing writer

*The SALVAS are the go-to of our deputy editor who wrote a full review of this style and loves the wide design.