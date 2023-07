Allbirds is currently on track to operate with 75% sustainably-sourced natural and recycled materials by 2025. But the brand's biggest goal is to reduce its carbon footprint to zero by 2030 by focusing on regenerative farming. Currently, Allbirds offsets its existing emissions by funding projects that adhere to B-Corp and Carbon Neutral standards.

We love that Allbirds labels its products with a carbon footprint score to encourage more mindful shopping. The shoes are all machine-washable, which helps them last longer—and the brand has a Rerun program, where you can shop for gently worn or slightly imperfect shoes at a discounted price.

Similarly, Cariuma keeps sustainability top of mind in every area. The brand has solar-powered factories, energy-efficient warehouses, recycled packaging, and carbon-neutral shipping through DHL Go Green.

Cariuma is dedicated to reforestation in Brazilian rainforests and also works with the indigenous communities to build tree nurseries and plant two new trees for every pair of shoes sold. As of today, the brand has planted more than two million trees.