Price: Both brands offer free shipping and the pricing isn’t too dissimilar, but if you’re looking for a shoe that’s under $100, you’ll want to look at Cariuma. Alternatively, you can keep an eye on Allbirds' markdowns or check out the brand's Rerun program for a lightly-worn pair at a discount.

Support: I found all three of the Allbirds styles I tried to be extremely comfortable right out of the box. However, they’re definitely more flexible than any Cariuma shoes (which, for the record, I also found comfortable right out of the box!).

While Allbirds do have decent arch support, if you’re someone who needs a more structured shoe for (say, for custom orthotics), you may not find them supportive enough. Cariuma, on the other hand, has a removable insole in each shoe, so you can use custom orthotics if needed.

Materials: Both Cariuma and Allbirds use sustainably-sourced materials. However, if durability is a concern for you, Cariuma’s leather styles might be your best choice. Of course, if you’re vegan, Cariuma’s (ethically-sourced) leather styles will be a turnoff. Luckily, the brand does have plenty of vegan options to choose from.

Maintenance: One huge pro of Allbirds is that the shoes are all designed to be washable. While Cariuma’s IBI styles are machine-washable, the canvas and leather styles are not—so they might be a little trickier to keep clean.